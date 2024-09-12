|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting The Company hereby submits proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. Thursday, 12th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) The Company hereby submits the voting results along with Combined Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-voting and E-voting (Venue Voting) during the 37th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)
