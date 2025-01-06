Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.23
-0.17
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
-0.03
Working capital
-2.86
-1.74
2.29
-2.4
Other operating items
Operating
-3.06
-2
2.09
-2.46
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.36
-0.02
Free cash flow
-3.06
-2
1.73
-2.48
Equity raised
7.94
8.59
9
8.74
Investing
0.84
0
0.08
0.13
Financing
1.78
5.32
4.83
5.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.49
11.91
15.65
11.43
