iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

695.25
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Sinnar Bidi Udy. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.23

-0.17

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

-0.03

Working capital

-2.86

-1.74

2.29

-2.4

Other operating items

Operating

-3.06

-2

2.09

-2.46

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.36

-0.02

Free cash flow

-3.06

-2

1.73

-2.48

Equity raised

7.94

8.59

9

8.74

Investing

0.84

0

0.08

0.13

Financing

1.78

5.32

4.83

5.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.49

11.91

15.65

11.43

Sinnar Bidi Udy. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.