Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

692
(-0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.12

5.47

7.97

8.7

yoy growth (%)

-6.34

-31.31

-8.4

-13.39

Raw materials

-3.91

-3.59

-5.91

-6.63

As % of sales

76.33

65.63

74.17

76.25

Employee costs

-0.92

-1

-1.2

-1.03

As % of sales

18.03

18.3

15.09

11.87

Other costs

-0.38

-0.86

-0.65

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.54

15.78

8.16

6.05

Operating profit

-0.09

0.01

0.2

0.5

OPM

-1.91

0.27

2.56

5.81

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.21

-0.36

-0.42

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.23

-0.17

0.03

Taxes

0

0

0.04

-0.03

Tax rate

-0.05

-0.78

-22.87

-87.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.17

-0.22

-0.13

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

-0.22

-0.13

0

yoy growth (%)

-23.18

64.68

-2,946.84

-97.71

NPM

-3.41

-4.16

-1.73

0.05

