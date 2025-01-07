Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.12
5.47
7.97
8.7
yoy growth (%)
-6.34
-31.31
-8.4
-13.39
Raw materials
-3.91
-3.59
-5.91
-6.63
As % of sales
76.33
65.63
74.17
76.25
Employee costs
-0.92
-1
-1.2
-1.03
As % of sales
18.03
18.3
15.09
11.87
Other costs
-0.38
-0.86
-0.65
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.54
15.78
8.16
6.05
Operating profit
-0.09
0.01
0.2
0.5
OPM
-1.91
0.27
2.56
5.81
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.21
-0.36
-0.42
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.23
-0.17
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0.04
-0.03
Tax rate
-0.05
-0.78
-22.87
-87.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.17
-0.22
-0.13
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.17
-0.22
-0.13
0
yoy growth (%)
-23.18
64.68
-2,946.84
-97.71
NPM
-3.41
-4.16
-1.73
0.05
