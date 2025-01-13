Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.34
-37.08
-13.39
Op profit growth
-756.83
-97.05
-51.4
EBIT growth
773.6
-102.51
-52.88
Net profit growth
-23.18
-5,858.62
-98.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.91
0.27
5.81
10.36
EBIT margin
-1.97
-0.21
5.29
9.74
Net profit margin
-3.41
-4.16
0.04
2.14
RoCE
-2.01
-0.19
6.39
RoNW
-1.07
-1.3
0.02
RoA
-0.87
-0.95
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.39
-5.71
0.2
10.8
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.18
-6.65
-3.23
7.31
Book value per share
100
104.25
230.5
230.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-37.65
P/CEPS
-32.3
P/B
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
394.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.05
-0.78
-89.38
-30.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
171.12
175.6
135
Inventory days
407.35
376.19
278.39
Creditor days
-139.63
-68.49
-78.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.37
0.05
-1.08
-1.73
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.42
0.27
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
0.71
117.81
2.48
3.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.33
-65.63
-76.25
-72.5
Employee costs
-18.03
-18.3
-11.87
-9.39
Other costs
-7.54
-15.78
-6.05
-7.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.