Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Key Ratios

750
(-1.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.34

-37.08

-13.39

Op profit growth

-756.83

-97.05

-51.4

EBIT growth

773.6

-102.51

-52.88

Net profit growth

-23.18

-5,858.62

-98.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.91

0.27

5.81

10.36

EBIT margin

-1.97

-0.21

5.29

9.74

Net profit margin

-3.41

-4.16

0.04

2.14

RoCE

-2.01

-0.19

6.39

RoNW

-1.07

-1.3

0.02

RoA

-0.87

-0.95

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.39

-5.71

0.2

10.8

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.18

-6.65

-3.23

7.31

Book value per share

100

104.25

230.5

230.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-37.65

P/CEPS

-32.3

P/B

2.06

EV/EBIDTA

394.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.05

-0.78

-89.38

-30.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

171.12

175.6

135

Inventory days

407.35

376.19

278.39

Creditor days

-139.63

-68.49

-78.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.37

0.05

-1.08

-1.73

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0.42

0.27

0.8

Net debt / op. profit

0.71

117.81

2.48

3.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.33

-65.63

-76.25

-72.5

Employee costs

-18.03

-18.3

-11.87

-9.39

Other costs

-7.54

-15.78

-6.05

-7.73

