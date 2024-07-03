Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.96
1.31
1.24
1.21
1.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.96
1.31
1.24
1.21
1.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.05
0.04
0.01
0.12
Total Income
0.97
1.36
1.28
1.21
1.62
Total Expenditure
0.99
1.48
1.4
1.12
1.41
PBIDT
-0.03
-0.12
-0.12
0.1
0.2
Interest
0
0
0
0.02
0
PBDT
-0.03
-0.12
-0.12
0.08
0.2
Depreciation
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.01
0.01
0.04
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.02
-0.01
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.02
-0.14
-0.11
0.06
0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
-0.14
-0.11
0.06
0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.02
-0.14
-0.11
0.06
0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.49
-3.52
-2.82
1.46
3.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.12
-9.16
-9.67
8.26
13.42
PBDTM(%)
-3.12
-9.16
-9.67
6.61
13.42
PATM(%)
-2.08
-10.68
-8.87
4.95
10.06
