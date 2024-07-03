Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTobacco Products
Open₹695.25
Prev. Close₹662.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹695.25
Day's Low₹695.25
52 Week's High₹874.65
52 Week's Low₹369.55
Book Value₹108.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.31
4.12
3.67
3.8
Net Worth
4.51
4.32
3.87
4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.12
5.47
7.97
8.7
yoy growth (%)
-6.34
-31.31
-8.4
-13.39
Raw materials
-3.91
-3.59
-5.91
-6.63
As % of sales
76.33
65.63
74.17
76.25
Employee costs
-0.92
-1
-1.2
-1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.23
-0.17
0.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
-0.03
Working capital
-2.86
-1.74
2.29
-2.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.34
-31.31
-8.4
-13.39
Op profit growth
-756.83
-92.7
-59.55
-51.4
EBIT growth
773.6
-106.37
-60.53
-52.65
Net profit growth
-23.18
64.68
-2,946.84
-97.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.8
6.29
5.2
5.13
5.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.8
6.29
5.2
5.13
5.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.7
0.07
0.03
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
482
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,110.25
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
NTC Industries Ltd
232.65
|381.39
|333.13
|1.47
|0
|11.73
|101.09
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
51.09
|89.63
|326.84
|1.13
|0.2
|60.02
|55.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
B S Pawar
Non Executive Director
Bharti Sancheti
Independent Director
Laxminarayan Mohanlal Karwa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramdas Prabhakar Jadhav
Independent Director
Vijay Bankatlal Malpani
Independent Director
Kalpit Milind Mehta
Reports by Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd
Summary
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd was incorporated in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products. Bidi, an Indian tobacco product, was earlier manufactured by the Company, which has since transferred manufacturing operations to Workers Co-operative Societies. The products are then sold to traders and exporters who export them to various countries. In India, the main market for this product is the low-income group of laborers and auto drivers. The major activity of the Company was trading tendu leaves, Tobacco trading and processing of Tobacco during the year 2013-14. The Companys strength lies in Tobacco Processing Plant, which is situated at Nipani in the State of Karnataka running exceptionally well.
Read More
The Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹695.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is ₹27.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is 0 and 6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is ₹369.55 and ₹874.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.23%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 15.03%, 6 Month at -16.55%, 3 Month at -6.22% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
