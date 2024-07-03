iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Share Price

695.25
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open695.25
  • Day's High695.25
  • 52 Wk High874.65
  • Prev. Close662.15
  • Day's Low695.25
  • 52 Wk Low 369.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value108.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

695.25

Prev. Close

662.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

695.25

Day's Low

695.25

52 Week's High

874.65

52 Week's Low

369.55

Book Value

108.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.40%

Non-Promoter- 26.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.31

4.12

3.67

3.8

Net Worth

4.51

4.32

3.87

4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.12

5.47

7.97

8.7

yoy growth (%)

-6.34

-31.31

-8.4

-13.39

Raw materials

-3.91

-3.59

-5.91

-6.63

As % of sales

76.33

65.63

74.17

76.25

Employee costs

-0.92

-1

-1.2

-1.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.23

-0.17

0.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

-0.03

Working capital

-2.86

-1.74

2.29

-2.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.34

-31.31

-8.4

-13.39

Op profit growth

-756.83

-92.7

-59.55

-51.4

EBIT growth

773.6

-106.37

-60.53

-52.65

Net profit growth

-23.18

64.68

-2,946.84

-97.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.8

6.29

5.2

5.13

5.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.8

6.29

5.2

5.13

5.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.7

0.07

0.03

0.01

View Annually Results

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

482

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,110.25

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

NTC Industries Ltd

232.65

381.39333.131.47011.73101.09

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

51.09

89.63326.841.130.260.0255.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

B S Pawar

Non Executive Director

Bharti Sancheti

Independent Director

Laxminarayan Mohanlal Karwa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramdas Prabhakar Jadhav

Independent Director

Vijay Bankatlal Malpani

Independent Director

Kalpit Milind Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Summary

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd was incorporated in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products. Bidi, an Indian tobacco product, was earlier manufactured by the Company, which has since transferred manufacturing operations to Workers Co-operative Societies. The products are then sold to traders and exporters who export them to various countries. In India, the main market for this product is the low-income group of laborers and auto drivers. The major activity of the Company was trading tendu leaves, Tobacco trading and processing of Tobacco during the year 2013-14. The Companys strength lies in Tobacco Processing Plant, which is situated at Nipani in the State of Karnataka running exceptionally well.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹695.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is ₹27.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is 0 and 6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is ₹369.55 and ₹874.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd?

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.23%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 15.03%, 6 Month at -16.55%, 3 Month at -6.22% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.