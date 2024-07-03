iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Company Summary

750
(-1.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Summary

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd was incorporated in 1974. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products. Bidi, an Indian tobacco product, was earlier manufactured by the Company, which has since transferred manufacturing operations to Workers Co-operative Societies. The products are then sold to traders and exporters who export them to various countries. In India, the main market for this product is the low-income group of laborers and auto drivers. The major activity of the Company was trading tendu leaves, Tobacco trading and processing of Tobacco during the year 2013-14. The Companys strength lies in Tobacco Processing Plant, which is situated at Nipani in the State of Karnataka running exceptionally well.

