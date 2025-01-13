Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
440.15
|26.29
|5,41,506.83
|5,078.34
|3.17
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
4,382.75
|24.28
|22,776.2
|246.86
|1.28
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
311.7
|21.88
|5,318.35
|47.56
|4.35
|358.95
|66.69
NTC Industries Ltd
220.1
|362.7
|316.81
|1.47
|0
|11.73
|101.09
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
48.5
|86.09
|313.91
|1.13
|0.2
|60.02
|55.8
