Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.56
5.01
3.76
3.95
4.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.56
5.01
3.76
3.95
4.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.31
0.01
0.03
0.01
Total Income
3.83
5.32
3.76
3.97
4.46
Total Expenditure
3.48
5.05
3.84
3.66
4.3
PBIDT
0.35
0.27
-0.08
0.31
0.16
Interest
0.02
0
0
0.08
0.17
PBDT
0.33
0.27
-0.08
0.23
0
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.04
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.23
0.2
-0.11
0.16
-0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.23
0.2
-0.11
0.16
-0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.23
0.2
-0.11
0.16
-0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.82
4.9
-2.76
3.94
-0.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.83
5.38
-2.12
7.84
3.58
PBDTM(%)
9.26
5.38
-2.12
5.82
0
PATM(%)
6.46
3.99
-2.92
4.05
-0.67
No Record Found
