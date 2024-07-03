iifl-logo-icon 1
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Nine Monthly Results

726.6
(5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.56

5.01

3.76

3.95

4.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.56

5.01

3.76

3.95

4.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.31

0.01

0.03

0.01

Total Income

3.83

5.32

3.76

3.97

4.46

Total Expenditure

3.48

5.05

3.84

3.66

4.3

PBIDT

0.35

0.27

-0.08

0.31

0.16

Interest

0.02

0

0

0.08

0.17

PBDT

0.33

0.27

-0.08

0.23

0

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.04

0

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.23

0.2

-0.11

0.16

-0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.23

0.2

-0.11

0.16

-0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.23

0.2

-0.11

0.16

-0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.82

4.9

-2.76

3.94

-0.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.83

5.38

-2.12

7.84

3.58

PBDTM(%)

9.26

5.38

-2.12

5.82

0

PATM(%)

6.46

3.99

-2.92

4.05

-0.67

