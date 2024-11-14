iifl-logo-icon 1
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Board Meeting

Sinnar Bidi Udy. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Revised Limited Revier report for consolidated financial statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 for approval of Boards Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
Voluntary Delisting of Shares SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary delisting of Equity Shares of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Limited (Company) (Delisting Offer). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Regulation 30 read with clause (i) of para 4 of part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Adoption of unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

