1:3 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LIMITED(541540) RECORD DATE 15/05/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.365 per Share on Rights Basis for every 03 (Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/05/2024 DR-631/2024-2025 * Note: Issue Price of Rs.375/- per share is payable as Rs.131.25 per share on Application and remaining amount will be called within 24 months from the date of allotment in the Issue or within such extended time period as maybe determined by the Board or Rights Issue Committee of the Company in its sole discretion from time to time. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.05.2024)