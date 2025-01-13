SSPDL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.43
-10.62
-1.99
0.15
Net Worth
-0.5
2.31
10.94
13.08
Minority Interest
Debt
45.77
48.7
54.71
48.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.87
14.68
12.67
11.59
Total Liabilities
60.14
65.69
78.32
73.09
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.38
0.24
0.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.06
5.06
5.1
5.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.65
24.47
22.46
21.38
Networking Capital
28.99
35.16
48.34
45.77
Inventories
32.98
51.76
84.7
92.71
Inventory Days
7,323.33
Sundry Debtors
11.22
13.26
13.38
14.58
Debtor Days
1,151.7
Other Current Assets
19.61
21.92
50.6
56.01
Sundry Creditors
-7.29
-19.35
-23.28
-25.69
Creditor Days
2,029.29
Other Current Liabilities
-27.53
-32.43
-77.06
-91.84
Cash
1.25
0.61
2.16
0.57
Total Assets
60.14
65.68
78.3
73.1
