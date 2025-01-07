iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPDL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.5
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.62

5.39

47.33

112.5

yoy growth (%)

-14.32

-88.6

-57.92

41.1

Raw materials

5.05

17.65

8.79

-6.76

As % of sales

109.4

327.33

18.57

6.01

Employee costs

-2.52

-2.87

-3.18

-2.74

As % of sales

54.71

53.38

6.72

2.43

Other costs

-10.18

-25.97

-60.42

-76.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

220.32

481.66

127.64

67.84

Operating profit

-3.03

-5.8

-7.47

26.66

OPM

-65.63

-107.71

-15.8

23.7

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.38

-0.17

-0.18

Interest expense

-4.72

-4.95

-3.65

-2.81

Other income

6.06

0.77

0.16

1.58

Profit before tax

-2.09

-10.38

-11.15

25.25

Taxes

-9.85

0.89

2.78

-9.04

Tax rate

470.88

-8.63

-24.99

-35.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.94

-9.48

-8.36

16.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.94

-9.48

-8.36

16.2

yoy growth (%)

25.95

13.39

-151.61

22.53

NPM

-258.52

-175.84

-17.66

14.4

