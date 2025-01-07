Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.62
5.39
47.33
112.5
yoy growth (%)
-14.32
-88.6
-57.92
41.1
Raw materials
5.05
17.65
8.79
-6.76
As % of sales
109.4
327.33
18.57
6.01
Employee costs
-2.52
-2.87
-3.18
-2.74
As % of sales
54.71
53.38
6.72
2.43
Other costs
-10.18
-25.97
-60.42
-76.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
220.32
481.66
127.64
67.84
Operating profit
-3.03
-5.8
-7.47
26.66
OPM
-65.63
-107.71
-15.8
23.7
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.38
-0.17
-0.18
Interest expense
-4.72
-4.95
-3.65
-2.81
Other income
6.06
0.77
0.16
1.58
Profit before tax
-2.09
-10.38
-11.15
25.25
Taxes
-9.85
0.89
2.78
-9.04
Tax rate
470.88
-8.63
-24.99
-35.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.94
-9.48
-8.36
16.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.94
-9.48
-8.36
16.2
yoy growth (%)
25.95
13.39
-151.61
22.53
NPM
-258.52
-175.84
-17.66
14.4
