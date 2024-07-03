iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPDL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

22.25
(8.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

18.74

37.78

9.91

4.05

5.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.74

37.78

9.91

4.05

5.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.55

6.42

0.04

1.18

0.62

Total Income

25.29

44.2

9.95

5.23

6.51

Total Expenditure

24.18

48.31

13.24

7.1

8.34

PBIDT

1.11

-4.1

-3.3

-1.87

-1.83

Interest

1.28

3.83

5.19

4.25

4.34

PBDT

-0.17

-7.93

-8.49

-6.13

-6.17

Depreciation

0.15

0.24

0.29

0.45

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.42

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.28

3.93

-1.32

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.32

-8.17

-9.06

-10.5

-5.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.32

-8.17

-9.06

-10.5

-5.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.32

-8.17

-9.06

-10.5

-5.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.25

-6.32

-7.01

-8.12

-4.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.92

-10.85

-33.29

-46.17

-31.06

PBDTM(%)

-0.9

-20.98

-85.67

-151.35

-104.75

PATM(%)

-1.7

-21.62

-91.42

-259.25

-91

