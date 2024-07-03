SSPDL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18.74
37.78
9.91
4.05
5.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.74
37.78
9.91
4.05
5.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.55
6.42
0.04
1.18
0.62
Total Income
25.29
44.2
9.95
5.23
6.51
Total Expenditure
24.18
48.31
13.24
7.1
8.34
PBIDT
1.11
-4.1
-3.3
-1.87
-1.83
Interest
1.28
3.83
5.19
4.25
4.34
PBDT
-0.17
-7.93
-8.49
-6.13
-6.17
Depreciation
0.15
0.24
0.29
0.45
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.42
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.28
3.93
-1.32
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.32
-8.17
-9.06
-10.5
-5.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.32
-8.17
-9.06
-10.5
-5.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.32
-8.17
-9.06
-10.5
-5.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.25
-6.32
-7.01
-8.12
-4.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.92
-10.85
-33.29
-46.17
-31.06
PBDTM(%)
-0.9
-20.98
-85.67
-151.35
-104.75
PATM(%)
-1.7
-21.62
-91.42
-259.25
-91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.