Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.38
-85.66
-57.12
40.68
Op profit growth
-55.22
-21.54
-138.2
224.25
EBIT growth
-71.71
-16.35
-131.22
128.68
Net profit growth
49.41
19.57
-171.49
43.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-55.06
-106.52
-19.46
21.84
EBIT margin
-31.9
-97.7
-16.74
22.99
Net profit margin
-285.63
-165.59
-19.85
11.9
RoCE
-2.85
-8.03
-8.29
29.72
RoNW
-46.59
-7.45
-3.75
5.25
RoA
-6.39
-3.4
-2.45
3.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.36
-8.94
0
10.46
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-13.78
-9.29
-7.74
10.06
Book value per share
0.48
13.85
46.12
53.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.9
-2.17
0
7.6
P/CEPS
-0.87
-2.08
-6.74
7.9
P/B
24.68
1.4
1.13
1.48
EV/EBIDTA
-51.06
-11
-13.67
4.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
132.73
-7.19
-22.37
-40.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,041.88
1,683.93
326.29
121.83
Inventory days
6,833.03
4,560.97
444.43
184.99
Creditor days
-993.37
-561.12
-94.71
-54.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.35
1.21
1.89
-7.35
Net debt / equity
87.22
2.51
0.65
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
-16.49
-6.05
-4.13
0.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
83.58
252.84
18.04
-5.95
Employee costs
-50.5
-51.4
-10
-3.8
Other costs
-188.14
-407.96
-127.51
-68.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.