iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SSPDL Ltd Key Ratios

21.25
(1.24%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SSPDL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.38

-85.66

-57.12

40.68

Op profit growth

-55.22

-21.54

-138.2

224.25

EBIT growth

-71.71

-16.35

-131.22

128.68

Net profit growth

49.41

19.57

-171.49

43.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-55.06

-106.52

-19.46

21.84

EBIT margin

-31.9

-97.7

-16.74

22.99

Net profit margin

-285.63

-165.59

-19.85

11.9

RoCE

-2.85

-8.03

-8.29

29.72

RoNW

-46.59

-7.45

-3.75

5.25

RoA

-6.39

-3.4

-2.45

3.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.36

-8.94

0

10.46

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-13.78

-9.29

-7.74

10.06

Book value per share

0.48

13.85

46.12

53.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.9

-2.17

0

7.6

P/CEPS

-0.87

-2.08

-6.74

7.9

P/B

24.68

1.4

1.13

1.48

EV/EBIDTA

-51.06

-11

-13.67

4.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

132.73

-7.19

-22.37

-40.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,041.88

1,683.93

326.29

121.83

Inventory days

6,833.03

4,560.97

444.43

184.99

Creditor days

-993.37

-561.12

-94.71

-54.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.35

1.21

1.89

-7.35

Net debt / equity

87.22

2.51

0.65

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

-16.49

-6.05

-4.13

0.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

83.58

252.84

18.04

-5.95

Employee costs

-50.5

-51.4

-10

-3.8

Other costs

-188.14

-407.96

-127.51

-68.39

SSPDL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SSPDL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.