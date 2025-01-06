iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPDL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.33
(-7.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SSPDL Ltd

SSPDL Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.09

-10.38

-11.15

25.25

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.38

-0.17

-0.18

Tax paid

-9.85

0.89

2.78

-9.04

Working capital

6.2

-41.77

6.38

24.83

Other operating items

Operating

-6.15

-51.64

-2.14

40.85

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.87

0.01

-1.62

Free cash flow

-6.13

-50.77

-2.12

39.23

Equity raised

24.18

71.74

117.07

88.28

Investing

-0.91

-2.72

-2.32

-6.39

Financing

79.23

65.94

54.66

32.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

96.37

84.19

167.28

153.58

