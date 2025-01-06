SSPDL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.09
-10.38
-11.15
25.25
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.38
-0.17
-0.18
Tax paid
-9.85
0.89
2.78
-9.04
Working capital
6.2
-41.77
6.38
24.83
Other operating items
Operating
-6.15
-51.64
-2.14
40.85
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.87
0.01
-1.62
Free cash flow
-6.13
-50.77
-2.12
39.23
Equity raised
24.18
71.74
117.07
88.28
Investing
-0.91
-2.72
-2.32
-6.39
Financing
79.23
65.94
54.66
32.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.37
84.19
167.28
153.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.