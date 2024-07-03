iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPDL Ltd Quarterly Results

20.5
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.33

0.59

0.76

2.18

6.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.33

0.59

0.76

2.18

6.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

0.01

0.53

6.31

0.08

Total Income

1.64

0.6

1.29

8.49

6.88

Total Expenditure

1.93

1.11

3.24

5.28

7.88

PBIDT

-0.29

-0.51

-1.94

3.21

-1

Interest

0.5

0.5

0.53

0.45

0.82

PBDT

-0.79

-1.01

-2.47

2.76

-1.81

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.83

-1.04

-2.52

2.71

-1.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.83

-1.04

-2.52

2.71

-1.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.83

-1.04

-2.52

2.71

-1.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.64

-0.81

-1.95

2.1

-1.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.8

-86.44

-255.26

147.24

-14.7

PBDTM(%)

-59.39

-171.18

-325

126.6

-26.61

PATM(%)

-62.4

-176.27

-331.57

124.31

-27.35

