SSPDL Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.33
0.59
0.76
2.18
6.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.33
0.59
0.76
2.18
6.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
0.01
0.53
6.31
0.08
Total Income
1.64
0.6
1.29
8.49
6.88
Total Expenditure
1.93
1.11
3.24
5.28
7.88
PBIDT
-0.29
-0.51
-1.94
3.21
-1
Interest
0.5
0.5
0.53
0.45
0.82
PBDT
-0.79
-1.01
-2.47
2.76
-1.81
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.83
-1.04
-2.52
2.71
-1.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.83
-1.04
-2.52
2.71
-1.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.83
-1.04
-2.52
2.71
-1.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.64
-0.81
-1.95
2.1
-1.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.8
-86.44
-255.26
147.24
-14.7
PBDTM(%)
-59.39
-171.18
-325
126.6
-26.61
PATM(%)
-62.4
-176.27
-331.57
124.31
-27.35
