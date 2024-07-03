SectorRealty
Open₹22
Prev. Close₹21.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹22
Day's Low₹20.29
52 Week's High₹31.45
52 Week's Low₹14.5
Book Value₹-1.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.93
12.93
12.93
12.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.43
-10.62
-1.99
0.15
Net Worth
-0.5
2.31
10.94
13.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.62
5.39
47.33
112.5
yoy growth (%)
-14.32
-88.6
-57.92
41.1
Raw materials
5.05
17.65
8.79
-6.76
As % of sales
109.4
327.33
18.57
6.01
Employee costs
-2.52
-2.87
-3.18
-2.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.09
-10.38
-11.15
25.25
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.38
-0.17
-0.18
Tax paid
-9.85
0.89
2.78
-9.04
Working capital
6.2
-41.77
6.38
24.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.32
-88.6
-57.92
41.1
Op profit growth
-47.79
-22.32
-128.04
176.72
EBIT growth
-148.49
-27.65
-126.7
106.95
Net profit growth
25.95
13.39
-151.61
22.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.5
43.46
24.22
6.05
6.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.5
43.46
24.22
6.05
6.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.08
7.83
0.68
1.95
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash Challa
Director
E Bhaskar Rao
Independent Director
B Lokanath
Director
Sabbella Devaki Reddy
Independent Director
P.Murali Krishna
Independent Director
K.Shashi Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Kumar Bhangadiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SSPDL Ltd
Summary
SSPDL Limited was incorporated in October 17, 1994. The Company is engaged in construction and development of Commercial, residential properties in metropolitan and Tier II cities and infrastructure projects.In FY 2015, the Company had originally entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with landowners for developing 8.11 acres of land into residential apartments aggregating to 1.2 million sq. ft. The land is situated at Kazhipattur Village in Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Highway), Kancheepuram District. Considering the market scenario the Company has renegotiated with the Land Owners for enhanced sharing ratio for us. Also, Company identified an investor for doing the project jointly. For this purpose, Company incorporated a new SPV on 10 June 2011 in the name of SSPDL Green Acres LLP with sharing of 36:64 respectively by the Company and the investor.In FY2014-15, the Company entered into a letter of Intent with one of the employees union of BHEL for developing 1262 homes in about 90+ acres. It had entered into MOU with BHEL Employees Model Mutually Aided Co-operative House Building Society Ltd on 5th September 2012 for total sale value of Rs 317 crores. The Company got sanction for construction of 1265 homes and apartments under EWS and LIG scheme to the extent of 1.25 lakhs sq. feet, besides commercial and common amenities. It received sanctions from the Village Panchayats of Kollur and Osman Nagar Villages. The Company finally concluded sale of 1155 plots to BHEL Employees Mo
The SSPDL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SSPDL Ltd is ₹26.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SSPDL Ltd is 0 and -12.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SSPDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SSPDL Ltd is ₹14.5 and ₹31.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SSPDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at -5.74%, 1 Year at -11.61%, 6 Month at 15.54%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -1.75%.
