Summary

SSPDL Limited was incorporated in October 17, 1994. The Company is engaged in construction and development of Commercial, residential properties in metropolitan and Tier II cities and infrastructure projects.In FY 2015, the Company had originally entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with landowners for developing 8.11 acres of land into residential apartments aggregating to 1.2 million sq. ft. The land is situated at Kazhipattur Village in Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Highway), Kancheepuram District. Considering the market scenario the Company has renegotiated with the Land Owners for enhanced sharing ratio for us. Also, Company identified an investor for doing the project jointly. For this purpose, Company incorporated a new SPV on 10 June 2011 in the name of SSPDL Green Acres LLP with sharing of 36:64 respectively by the Company and the investor.In FY2014-15, the Company entered into a letter of Intent with one of the employees union of BHEL for developing 1262 homes in about 90+ acres. It had entered into MOU with BHEL Employees Model Mutually Aided Co-operative House Building Society Ltd on 5th September 2012 for total sale value of Rs 317 crores. The Company got sanction for construction of 1265 homes and apartments under EWS and LIG scheme to the extent of 1.25 lakhs sq. feet, besides commercial and common amenities. It received sanctions from the Village Panchayats of Kollur and Osman Nagar Villages. The Company finally concluded sale of 1155 plots to BHEL Employees Mo

