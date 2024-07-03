iifl-logo-icon 1
SSPDL Ltd Share Price

20.36
(-6.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:38:00 PM

  • Open22
  • Day's High22
  • 52 Wk High31.45
  • Prev. Close21.86
  • Day's Low20.29
  • 52 Wk Low 14.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.33
  • Div. Yield0
SSPDL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

22

Prev. Close

21.86

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

22

Day's Low

20.29

52 Week's High

31.45

52 Week's Low

14.5

Book Value

-1.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SSPDL Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

SSPDL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SSPDL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.90%

Non-Promoter- 46.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SSPDL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.93

12.93

12.93

12.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.43

-10.62

-1.99

0.15

Net Worth

-0.5

2.31

10.94

13.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.62

5.39

47.33

112.5

yoy growth (%)

-14.32

-88.6

-57.92

41.1

Raw materials

5.05

17.65

8.79

-6.76

As % of sales

109.4

327.33

18.57

6.01

Employee costs

-2.52

-2.87

-3.18

-2.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.09

-10.38

-11.15

25.25

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.38

-0.17

-0.18

Tax paid

-9.85

0.89

2.78

-9.04

Working capital

6.2

-41.77

6.38

24.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.32

-88.6

-57.92

41.1

Op profit growth

-47.79

-22.32

-128.04

176.72

EBIT growth

-148.49

-27.65

-126.7

106.95

Net profit growth

25.95

13.39

-151.61

22.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.5

43.46

24.22

6.05

6.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.5

43.46

24.22

6.05

6.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.08

7.83

0.68

1.95

1.07

SSPDL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SSPDL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash Challa

Director

E Bhaskar Rao

Independent Director

B Lokanath

Director

Sabbella Devaki Reddy

Independent Director

P.Murali Krishna

Independent Director

K.Shashi Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Kumar Bhangadiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SSPDL Ltd

Summary

SSPDL Limited was incorporated in October 17, 1994. The Company is engaged in construction and development of Commercial, residential properties in metropolitan and Tier II cities and infrastructure projects.In FY 2015, the Company had originally entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with landowners for developing 8.11 acres of land into residential apartments aggregating to 1.2 million sq. ft. The land is situated at Kazhipattur Village in Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Highway), Kancheepuram District. Considering the market scenario the Company has renegotiated with the Land Owners for enhanced sharing ratio for us. Also, Company identified an investor for doing the project jointly. For this purpose, Company incorporated a new SPV on 10 June 2011 in the name of SSPDL Green Acres LLP with sharing of 36:64 respectively by the Company and the investor.In FY2014-15, the Company entered into a letter of Intent with one of the employees union of BHEL for developing 1262 homes in about 90+ acres. It had entered into MOU with BHEL Employees Model Mutually Aided Co-operative House Building Society Ltd on 5th September 2012 for total sale value of Rs 317 crores. The Company got sanction for construction of 1265 homes and apartments under EWS and LIG scheme to the extent of 1.25 lakhs sq. feet, besides commercial and common amenities. It received sanctions from the Village Panchayats of Kollur and Osman Nagar Villages. The Company finally concluded sale of 1155 plots to BHEL Employees Mo
Company FAQs

What is the SSPDL Ltd share price today?

The SSPDL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of SSPDL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SSPDL Ltd is ₹26.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SSPDL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SSPDL Ltd is 0 and -12.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SSPDL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SSPDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SSPDL Ltd is ₹14.5 and ₹31.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SSPDL Ltd?

SSPDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at -5.74%, 1 Year at -11.61%, 6 Month at 15.54%, 3 Month at 2.48% and 1 Month at -1.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SSPDL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SSPDL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.09 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
