SSPDL Ltd Board Meeting

21.44
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SSPDL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SSPDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter/Half year ended 30th September 2024. submitting the un-audited financial results of the company for the second and half year ended 30.09.2024 which were duly reviewed and approved by the audit committee and board of directors at their respective meetings held on 14.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SSPDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter/three months period ended 30th June 2024. PLEASE FIND ATTACHED HEREWITH THE Q1 UAFR RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
SSPDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 23rd day of May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results/financial statements of the Company for the fourth quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03..2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SSPDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Third Quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of un-audited standalone and consolidated finanical results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31.12.2023 in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

