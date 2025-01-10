To the Members of SSPDL Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SSPDL Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 8(a) of the standalone financial statements pertaining to receivables balances including trade receivables which are due from related parties and others.

As at 31st March, 2024, the trade receivables amounted to Rs.11,21,76.75 Thousands which include receivables from related parties amounting to Rs. 11,21,103.98 Thousands are outstanding for more than one year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31sr March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Our procedures pertaining to Construction revenue included: Evaluation and testing of managements review and approval of revenue and cost forecasting. Selection of a sample of contracts for testing using: The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of the contract with a customer, identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized when a performance obligation is satisfied. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. o Data Analytic routines based on a number of quantitative and qualitative factors, related to size and risk of projects. For the sample selected, we: o Conducted visits to a selection of project sites to understand project schedule, forecast revenue/cost and risks and opportunities. o Read relevant contract terms and conditions to evaluate the inclusion of individual characteristics and project risks in the Companys estimates. Construction Revenue and Profit/Loss Recognition The Company performs various building, engineering and services construction contract works (projects) for a wide range of customers. The Company contracts in a variety of ways. Each project has a different risk profile based on its o Tested forecast costs for labour, subcontractors, equipment, materials, and project overheads by comparing to actual incurred spend and committed future contract. o Tested the variations and claims included within revenue against the criteria for recognition in the accounting standards via assessment of:

1. individual contractual and delivery characteristics. We focused on construction revenue and profit recognition as a key audit matter due to the judgment required by us in assessing the range of factors that impact the Companys estimate of costs and revenue, and the potential impact on profit. Estimating total costs to complete during project life is complex and requires judgment. Typical cost estimates include labour, subcontractors, equipment, materials, and project overheads. Changes to these cost estimates could give rise to variances in the amount of revenue and profit/loss recognized. Judgment is also involved by us in assessing the amount of revenue to be recognized specifically in relation to contractual variations and claims revenue, which has not been formally agreed with the customer at the reporting date. correspondence between the Company and the customer; and the Companys legal and external experts reports received on contentious matters. Our procedures pertaining to Development revenue included: Evaluation and testing of managements review and approval of development revenue and cost forecasting. Selection of a sample of developments based on quantitative and qualitative information such as transaction size, potential settlement risk and the complexity of the contractual terms of sale. For the sample selected we: Development Revenue and Profit/Loss Recognition o compared revenue recognized to contractual terms of sale and cash settlements. The Company develops for sale both built form product (for example residential apartments, Villas and commercial/retail buildings) and residential land communities. As development revenue is recognized based on an assessment of when the Control is transferred to the purchaser, an assessment of the contractual terms of sale and of the status of completion of performance obligations is required. This was a key audit matter due to the number of judgments required by us in assessing development revenue and profit recognition, in particular for commercial/retail building sales and residential apartments/ villas. The assessment of profit recognition requires judgment as cost allocation is typically a function of total forecast project profit based on either revenue or area estimation. o assessed the Companys determination of the transfer of control by a detailed analysis of the contractual terms of sale against the criteria in the accounting standards. o assessed the customers credit risk including evaluating public information as to the financial position of the purchaser in the context of the level of installments received by the Company. o tested the completion of performance obligations by comparing the work done to the fulfill the obligations with the contractual terms of sale. o assessed the Companys cost allocation methodology by comparing costs allocated to sales recognized in the year relative to the total project, against the Companys accounting policy and the requirements of the accounting standards. Refer Notes 2.2h and 15 to the standalone financial statements. 2. Recoverability of Development Property Inventory Our procedures included: The Company capitalizes development costs into inventory over the life of its projects. Development costs include the purchase of land, site infrastructure costs, construction costs for built form product and borrowing costs. Inventory is carried at the lower of cost and net realizable value and the recoverability of these costs is a significant judgment as that assessment is based on forecasts of: Selection of a sample of projects for testing using: Data Analytic routines based on a number of quantitative and qualitative factors, related to size, duration and risk of projects. The Companys project reporting. For the sample selected we: o compared expected sales prices to published industry forecasts and comparable sales prices achieved in the year. o Sales prices o Forecast construction and infrastructure costs to complete the development o tested forecast construction and infrastructure costs to underlying supplier contracts, historical experience of similar costs and our industry expectation of cost contingency levels and cost escalation assumptions. Where a development is forecast to be loss making and the inventory is no longer considered to be recoverable, it is considered to be impaired and an expense is recognized. This is a key audit matter due to many developments being long term which increases the level of forecasting judgment and audit complexity in estimating sales prices and future costs to complete the development. Refer Note 7 to the standalone financial statements. 3. Valuation of Deferred tax assets Principal Audit Procedures The Company has a significant amount of deferred tax assets, mainly resulting from net operating losses. The valuation of deferred tax assets is significant to our audit because the assessment process is complex and is based on estimates of future taxable income. The risk exists that future (fiscal) profits will not be sufficient to recover all or part of these deferred tax assets. Management has supported the recoverability of the In this area, our audit procedures included, amongst others: Using our own tax specialists to assist us in assessing the appropriateness of the level of deferred taxes recognized in the balance sheet. We paid attention to the long-term forecasts and critically assessed the assumptions and judgments underlying these

deferred tax assets mainly with taxable income projections which contain estimates of and tax strategies for future taxable income. forecasts by considering the historical accuracy of forecasts and the sensitivities of the profit forecasts. We assessed the adequacy of the income tax disclosures to the financial statements, setting out the basis of the deferred tax balance and the level of estimation involved. Changes in, for example, the industrial footprint, the business and its markets and changes in regulations may impact these projections. Refer Note 6 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether these standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 24(b) to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

"Annexure – A" to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

Re: SSPDL Limited (‘the Company)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the management has physically verified a substantial portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and in our opinion frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment as compared to the books of account were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies identified during such verification were not more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory as compared to the books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 500.00 lacs, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) are not applicable.

iv. There are loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act are applicable. Investments in respect of which provisions of section 186 of the Act are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

a. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The details of dues of Income Tax that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ‘Rs In Thousands Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 12,415.14 AY 2007-08 Honble High Court of Madras Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 42,785.54 AY 2008-09 Honble High Court of Madras Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,669.23 AY 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals, Income Tax, Hyderabad

viii. According to information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to banks. There are no dues to financial institutions or government.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Since there is no fraud by the Company or on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is required to be filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred a cash loss amounting to Rs. 27,551.32 (Thousands) during the financial year covered by our audit and a cash loss amounting to Rs. 85,961.67 (Thousands) in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 30 to the standalone Ind AS financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Since the Company has incurred losses in the past three financial years, there is no requirement for spending any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

"Annexure – B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SSPDL Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.