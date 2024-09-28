Please find enclosed herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement regarding 30 the AGM of the company to be held on 28.09.2024 published in financial express(English and Nava Telangana ( Telugu) on 29.08.2024. Read less.. 30th AGM of SSPDL Limited held on 28.09.2024, we are submitting the out come of the AGM please find enclosed herewith the scrutinizer Report of the 30 AGM of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)