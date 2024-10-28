Strides Pharma Science Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.02
107.4
90.2
89.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,469.1
3,347.65
3,316.49
3,158.38
Net Worth
3,561.12
3,455.05
3,406.69
3,248.06
Minority Interest
Debt
1,649.79
1,414.2
1,283.92
917.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.29
38.41
44.6
42.93
Total Liabilities
5,244.2
4,907.66
4,735.21
4,208.45
Fixed Assets
650.2
651.94
672.62
755.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,498.34
2,491.77
2,399.76
2,394.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124.78
133.65
122.18
118.14
Networking Capital
1,859.07
1,544.72
1,526.19
867.46
Inventories
470.18
490.76
513.06
689.08
Inventory Days
135.39
Sundry Debtors
1,508.51
1,307.78
1,296.32
821.67
Debtor Days
161.45
Other Current Assets
507.24
496.67
460.07
412.52
Sundry Creditors
-504.16
-643.44
-643.8
-762.96
Creditor Days
149.91
Other Current Liabilities
-122.7
-107.05
-99.46
-292.85
Cash
111.83
85.58
14.45
73.04
Total Assets
5,244.22
4,907.66
4,735.2
4,208.45
EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Read More
In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.Read More
The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.Read More
The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.Read More
