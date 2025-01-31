iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Strides Pharma Q3 Profit at ₹90 Crore, Revenue Up 15%

31 Jan 2025 , 11:55 AM

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. has seen a turnaround Q3 FY25, as the company had incurred a loss of ₹6.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Instead, the company posted a net profit of ₹90 crore. Revenue increased 15% YoY at ₹1,153.7 crore from ₹1,005.8 crore in Q3 FY24, marking a consistent business growth.

EBITDA grew 48% YoY at ₹210 crore, from ₹142 crore in the same quarter last year, marking better profitability. EBITDA margin expanded by 410 basis points to 18.2%, from 14.1% YoY, showing improved cost efficiency. US revenue was up 13.7% YoY at $73 million, with continued strength in the company’s largest market.

For 9MFY25, revenue grew 17.3% YoY, and EBITDA jumped 43.3% YoY, even after the demerger of the high-margin Softgel business. US business contributed $214 million in 9MFY25, a growth of 21.3% YoY, reinforcing the role of US business as one of the biggest revenue drivers for the company.

Founder & Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar and MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur expressed confidence that the company’s trajectory was “well on track” to meeting its FY25 revenue target of $275 million-$290 million, despite structural changes.

Related Tags

  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Strides Pharma news
  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.