Strides Pharma Q3 Profit at ₹90 Crore, Revenue Up 15%

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. has seen a turnaround Q3 FY25, as the company had incurred a loss of ₹6.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Instead, the company posted a net profit of ₹90 crore. Revenue increased 15% YoY at ₹1,153.7 crore from ₹1,005.8 crore in Q3 FY24, marking a consistent business growth.

EBITDA grew 48% YoY at ₹210 crore, from ₹142 crore in the same quarter last year, marking better profitability. EBITDA margin expanded by 410 basis points to 18.2%, from 14.1% YoY, showing improved cost efficiency. US revenue was up 13.7% YoY at $73 million, with continued strength in the company’s largest market.

For 9MFY25, revenue grew 17.3% YoY, and EBITDA jumped 43.3% YoY, even after the demerger of the high-margin Softgel business. US business contributed $214 million in 9MFY25, a growth of 21.3% YoY, reinforcing the role of US business as one of the biggest revenue drivers for the company.

Founder & Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar and MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur expressed confidence that the company’s trajectory was “well on track” to meeting its FY25 revenue target of $275 million-$290 million, despite structural changes.