Strides Pharma Science Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,201.11
1,087.51
1,084.04
1,037.67
999.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,201.11
1,087.51
1,084.04
1,037.67
999.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.41
12.72
-13.47
62.9
35.85
Total Income
1,229.52
1,100.22
1,070.56
1,100.57
1,035.28
Total Expenditure
981.98
886.07
910.95
905.9
1,053.48
PBIDT
247.54
214.16
159.61
194.67
-18.21
Interest
82.15
80.39
80.16
79.28
78.59
PBDT
165.39
133.77
79.45
115.39
-96.79
Depreciation
50.52
48.59
49.76
51.23
60.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.85
19.12
12.49
3.72
13.97
Deferred Tax
-1.65
-2.26
6.77
6.38
-21.41
Reported Profit After Tax
93.66
68.31
10.44
54.06
-149.46
Minority Interest After NP
0.43
-1.89
-7.73
4.39
-18.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.23
70.2
18.18
49.67
-131.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.1
-2.9
-2.75
33.98
-150.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.33
73.1
20.93
15.69
19.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.14
7.64
1.98
5.43
-14.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
91.96
91.9
91.9
91.89
90.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.6
19.69
14.72
18.76
-1.82
PBDTM(%)
13.76
12.3
7.32
11.12
-9.68
PATM(%)
7.79
6.28
0.96
5.2
-14.95
EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Read More
In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.Read More
The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.Read More
The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.