Strides Pharma Science Ltd Futures Share Price

618.1
(-4.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Here's the list of Strides Pharma's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Strides Pharma's futures contract.

Strides Pharma: Related NEWS

Strides Pharma Posts ₹93 Crore Q2 Profit

28 Oct 2024|05:13 PM

EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Strides Pharma gets shareholders’ approval for CDMO unit

11 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.

Strides gets US FDA nod for Theophylline tablets

6 Sep 2024|12:18 PM

The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.

Strides Pharma's Chennai Facility Receives USFDA Approval

19 Aug 2024|03:21 PM

The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.

