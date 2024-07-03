Summary

Strides Pharma Science Limited is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The Company mainly operates in the regulated markets including key markets of US, Europe, Australia, South Africa. It has presence in the emerging markets largely in Africa where it has a branded business and is a pre qualified supplier to donor-funded programme though their institutional business. The Company is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of Finished Pharmaceutical Dosage forms for both branded and generic. It manufactures a very wide spectrum of ethical pharmaceutical products, OTC products and nutraceuticals. Their dosage forms range includes tablets, capsules, soft gelatin capsules, parenterals and semisolids. They undertake contract research and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The Company has a global manufacturing footprint with 8 production units spread across three continents, of which, 6 manufacturing facilities cater to regulated markets and have key regulatory approvals including USFDA, UK MHRA, TGA, PMDA ANVISA, WHO. It own 2 dedicated production facilities for their emerging markets. It operates in more than 100 nations.Strides Pharma Science Limited was originally incorporated under the name Strides Arcolab Ltd in June 28th, 1990. In FY 2016, Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited merged with Strides Arcolab forming a new identity Strides Shasun Limited, which became effective from 19 November, 2015 and name of the Company was changed to Strides Pharm

