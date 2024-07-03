iifl-logo-icon 1
Strides Pharma Science Ltd Share Price

689.85
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open705
  • Day's High706.75
  • 52 Wk High753.9
  • Prev. Close698
  • Day's Low684.15
  • 52 Wk Low 282.11
  • Turnover (lac)3,495.96
  • P/E82.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value388.33
  • EPS8.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,357.84
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Strides Pharma Science Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

705

Prev. Close

698

Turnover(Lac.)

3,495.96

Day's High

706.75

Day's Low

684.15

52 Week's High

753.9

52 Week's Low

282.11

Book Value

388.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,357.84

P/E

82.09

EPS

8.5

Divi. Yield

0.36

Strides Pharma Science Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Strides Pharma Science Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Strides Pharma Posts ₹93 Crore Q2 Profit

Strides Pharma Posts ₹93 Crore Q2 Profit

28 Oct 2024|05:13 PM

EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Read More
Strides Pharma gets shareholders' approval for CDMO unit

Strides Pharma gets shareholders’ approval for CDMO unit

11 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.

Read More
Strides gets US FDA nod for Theophylline tablets

Strides gets US FDA nod for Theophylline tablets

6 Sep 2024|12:18 PM

The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.

Read More
Strides Pharma's Chennai Facility Receives USFDA Approval

Strides Pharma's Chennai Facility Receives USFDA Approval

19 Aug 2024|03:21 PM

The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.

Read More
Read More

Strides Pharma Science Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.83%

Non-Promoter- 48.32%

Institutions: 48.32%

Non-Institutions: 25.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Strides Pharma Science Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

92.02

107.4

90.2

89.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,469.1

3,347.65

3,316.49

3,158.38

Net Worth

3,561.12

3,455.05

3,406.69

3,248.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,857.56

1,674.14

1,469.6

1,381.81

yoy growth (%)

10.95

13.91

6.35

-37.8

Raw materials

-988.87

-887.97

-781.25

-734.46

As % of sales

53.23

53.04

53.16

53.15

Employee costs

-272.72

-221.76

-224.53

-228.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

111.63

151.85

193.51

197.8

Depreciation

-99.34

-91.62

-77.8

-70

Tax paid

-33.39

-40.15

-7.68

-30.71

Working capital

95.65

115.9

-16.3

-240.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.95

13.91

6.35

-37.8

Op profit growth

-24.18

6.56

15.44

-36.73

EBIT growth

-19.03

-20.65

2.11

-2.27

Net profit growth

-29.95

-87.47

721.46

-16.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,051.12

3,688.39

3,070.25

3,315.87

2,751.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,051.12

3,688.39

3,070.25

3,315.87

2,751.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

93.92

108.9

131.99

108.72

53.11

Strides Pharma Science Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Arun Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manjula Ramamurthy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Homi Rustam Khusrokhan

Managing Director & Group CEO

Badree Komandur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kausalya Santhanam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subir Chakraborty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ameet Hariani

Director (Business Developmnt)

Aditya Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Summary

Strides Pharma Science Limited is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The Company mainly operates in the regulated markets including key markets of US, Europe, Australia, South Africa. It has presence in the emerging markets largely in Africa where it has a branded business and is a pre qualified supplier to donor-funded programme though their institutional business. The Company is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of Finished Pharmaceutical Dosage forms for both branded and generic. It manufactures a very wide spectrum of ethical pharmaceutical products, OTC products and nutraceuticals. Their dosage forms range includes tablets, capsules, soft gelatin capsules, parenterals and semisolids. They undertake contract research and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The Company has a global manufacturing footprint with 8 production units spread across three continents, of which, 6 manufacturing facilities cater to regulated markets and have key regulatory approvals including USFDA, UK MHRA, TGA, PMDA ANVISA, WHO. It own 2 dedicated production facilities for their emerging markets. It operates in more than 100 nations.Strides Pharma Science Limited was originally incorporated under the name Strides Arcolab Ltd in June 28th, 1990. In FY 2016, Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited merged with Strides Arcolab forming a new identity Strides Shasun Limited, which became effective from 19 November, 2015 and name of the Company was changed to Strides Pharm
Company FAQs

What is the Strides Pharma Science Ltd share price today?

The Strides Pharma Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹689.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is ₹6357.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Strides Pharma Science Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is 82.09 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Strides Pharma Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is ₹282.11 and ₹753.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Strides Pharma Science Ltd?

Strides Pharma Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.26%, 3 Years at 51.70%, 1 Year at 131.62%, 6 Month at 66.65%, 3 Month at 11.79% and 1 Month at -0.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Strides Pharma Science Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.84 %
Institutions - 48.33 %
Public - 25.83 %

