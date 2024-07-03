Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹705
Prev. Close₹698
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,495.96
Day's High₹706.75
Day's Low₹684.15
52 Week's High₹753.9
52 Week's Low₹282.11
Book Value₹388.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,357.84
P/E82.09
EPS8.5
Divi. Yield0.36
EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.
The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.
The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.02
107.4
90.2
89.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,469.1
3,347.65
3,316.49
3,158.38
Net Worth
3,561.12
3,455.05
3,406.69
3,248.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,857.56
1,674.14
1,469.6
1,381.81
yoy growth (%)
10.95
13.91
6.35
-37.8
Raw materials
-988.87
-887.97
-781.25
-734.46
As % of sales
53.23
53.04
53.16
53.15
Employee costs
-272.72
-221.76
-224.53
-228.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
111.63
151.85
193.51
197.8
Depreciation
-99.34
-91.62
-77.8
-70
Tax paid
-33.39
-40.15
-7.68
-30.71
Working capital
95.65
115.9
-16.3
-240.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.95
13.91
6.35
-37.8
Op profit growth
-24.18
6.56
15.44
-36.73
EBIT growth
-19.03
-20.65
2.11
-2.27
Net profit growth
-29.95
-87.47
721.46
-16.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,051.12
3,688.39
3,070.25
3,315.87
2,751.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,051.12
3,688.39
3,070.25
3,315.87
2,751.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
93.92
108.9
131.99
108.72
53.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Arun Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manjula Ramamurthy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Homi Rustam Khusrokhan
Managing Director & Group CEO
Badree Komandur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kausalya Santhanam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subir Chakraborty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ameet Hariani
Director (Business Developmnt)
Aditya Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Strides Pharma Science Ltd
Summary
Summary
Strides Pharma Science Limited is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The Company mainly operates in the regulated markets including key markets of US, Europe, Australia, South Africa. It has presence in the emerging markets largely in Africa where it has a branded business and is a pre qualified supplier to donor-funded programme though their institutional business. The Company is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of Finished Pharmaceutical Dosage forms for both branded and generic. It manufactures a very wide spectrum of ethical pharmaceutical products, OTC products and nutraceuticals. Their dosage forms range includes tablets, capsules, soft gelatin capsules, parenterals and semisolids. They undertake contract research and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. The Company has a global manufacturing footprint with 8 production units spread across three continents, of which, 6 manufacturing facilities cater to regulated markets and have key regulatory approvals including USFDA, UK MHRA, TGA, PMDA ANVISA, WHO. It own 2 dedicated production facilities for their emerging markets. It operates in more than 100 nations.Strides Pharma Science Limited was originally incorporated under the name Strides Arcolab Ltd in June 28th, 1990. In FY 2016, Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited merged with Strides Arcolab forming a new identity Strides Shasun Limited, which became effective from 19 November, 2015 and name of the Company was changed to Strides Pharm
Read More
The Strides Pharma Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹689.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is ₹6357.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is 82.09 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Strides Pharma Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Strides Pharma Science Ltd is ₹282.11 and ₹753.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Strides Pharma Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.26%, 3 Years at 51.70%, 1 Year at 131.62%, 6 Month at 66.65%, 3 Month at 11.79% and 1 Month at -0.19%.
