|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|Intimation of Record Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 amongst other matters. Further as per provisions of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading trading window for Designated Persons of the Company is closed from October 1 2024 and shall open after 48 hrs post declaration of financial results by the Company. The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.strides.com. This is for your kind information and record purposes. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 Allotment of Shares Grant of Stock Options under Strides ESOP Plan Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Board composition and Management Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 amongst other matters. Further as per provisions of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading trading window for Designated Persons of the Company is closed and shall open after 48 hrs post declaration of financial results by the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Ameet P Hariani (DIN: 00087866) as Independent Director of the Company effective February 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Read More
In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.Read More
The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.Read More
The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.