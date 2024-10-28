Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Intimation of Record Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 amongst other matters. Further as per provisions of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading trading window for Designated Persons of the Company is closed from October 1 2024 and shall open after 48 hrs post declaration of financial results by the Company. The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.strides.com. This is for your kind information and record purposes. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 Allotment of Shares Grant of Stock Options under Strides ESOP Plan Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Board composition and Management Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024