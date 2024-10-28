iifl-logo-icon 1
Strides Pharma Science Ltd Board Meeting

616.15
(-1.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Strides Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
Intimation of Record Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations
Board Meeting24 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 amongst other matters. Further as per provisions of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading trading window for Designated Persons of the Company is closed from October 1 2024 and shall open after 48 hrs post declaration of financial results by the Company. The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.strides.com. This is for your kind information and record purposes. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Announcement of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 Allotment of Shares Grant of Stock Options under Strides ESOP Plan Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Board composition and Management Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024 - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Strides Pharma Science Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 amongst other matters. Further as per provisions of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading trading window for Designated Persons of the Company is closed and shall open after 48 hrs post declaration of financial results by the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Ameet P Hariani (DIN: 00087866) as Independent Director of the Company effective February 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Strides Pharma: Related News

Strides Pharma Posts ₹93 Crore Q2 Profit

Strides Pharma Posts ₹93 Crore Q2 Profit

28 Oct 2024|05:13 PM

EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Strides Pharma gets shareholders’ approval for CDMO unit

Strides Pharma gets shareholders' approval for CDMO unit

11 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.

Strides gets US FDA nod for Theophylline tablets

Strides gets US FDA nod for Theophylline tablets

6 Sep 2024|12:18 PM

The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.

Strides Pharma's Chennai Facility Receives USFDA Approval

Strides Pharma's Chennai Facility Receives USFDA Approval

19 Aug 2024|03:21 PM

The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.

