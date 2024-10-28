The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., on May 22, 2024. Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (at the rate of 25%) for financial year ended March 31, 2024. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for FY24 Record Date for the purpose of said Dividend is Monday, September 9, 2024. Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of such approval (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)