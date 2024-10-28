|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|COM 10/09/2024 Outcome of NCLT Convened meeting - Approval from Equity shareholders and Secured Creditors for creation of OneSource - Indias first Specialty Pharma CDMO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)
EBITDA rose significantly to ₹235.7 Crore, a 54% increase from ₹153 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Read More
In September 2023, the pharmaceutical behemoth revealed OneSource. The stock exchanges approved the idea earlier this year, in May.Read More
The medication is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Schering Corp's Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR.Read More
The Alathur facility is key to Strides' global operations, especially in the US and other regulated markets, specializing in the production of tablets and capsules.Read More
