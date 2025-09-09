Strides Pharma inks partnership with Kenox to develop nasal spray products for US market

Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Monday its Singapore arm, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd., has struck a development deal with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. The tie-up will focus on building a pipeline of nasal spray products for the US, covering several therapy areas.

Kenox, a contract drug maker with a focus on inhaled and nasal products, will handle formulation and development, while Strides brings in manufacturing scale and market access. No product names were revealed, but both sides said the aim is to speed up launches of affordable sprays for American patients.

“Nasal sprays remain a priority area for us. This partnership helps us build on the progress we’ve made,” said Aditya Kumar, Executive Director, Business Development, Strides Pharma Science.

He added that Kenox’s R&D strengths sit well alongside Strides’ commercial reach. Kenox CEO Dr. Sitaram Velaga called the agreement a milestone for his company, saying it validates its expertise in the OINDP space and widens its opportunity to deliver cost-effective therapies worldwide.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com