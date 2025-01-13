iifl-logo-icon 1
Sylph Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

1.02
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.32

14.9

14.9

14.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.37

-0.86

-1.49

-2.06

Net Worth

77.95

14.04

13.41

12.84

Minority Interest

Debt

2.53

0.73

1.58

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

80.48

14.77

14.99

12.84

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

1.73

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

79.16

14.66

11.14

7.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.79

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

77.42

17.78

11.18

7.85

Sundry Creditors

-2

-3.1

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Cash

1.3

0.1

2.12

4.8

Total Assets

80.47

14.76

14.99

12.84

