Sylph Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.32
14.9
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.37
-0.86
-1.49
-2.06
Net Worth
77.95
14.04
13.41
12.84
Minority Interest
Debt
2.53
0.73
1.58
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.48
14.77
14.99
12.84
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.73
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
79.16
14.66
11.14
7.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.79
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
77.42
17.78
11.18
7.85
Sundry Creditors
-2
-3.1
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Cash
1.3
0.1
2.12
4.8
Total Assets
80.47
14.76
14.99
12.84
