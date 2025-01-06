Sylph Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.05
-0.01
-0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.99
9.78
-1.77
0.39
Other operating items
Operating
1
9.71
-1.8
0.29
Capital expenditure
-0.17
-0.3
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.83
9.41
-1.79
0.3
Equity raised
-4.13
-4.06
-4.25
-3.45
Investing
-0.99
-9.41
1.92
-0.87
Financing
0.03
0.03
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.26
-4.03
-4.12
-4.01
