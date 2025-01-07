Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.19
2.97
10.97
yoy growth (%)
2.48
-93.3
-72.85
139.06
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-2.95
-11.03
As % of sales
37.25
0
99.17
100.51
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
39.66
37.81
3.57
0.78
Other costs
-0.13
-0.16
-0.11
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.09
83.75
3.8
1.27
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.04
-0.19
-0.28
OPM
-42
-21.56
-6.56
-2.57
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.1
0
0.2
0.23
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.05
-0.01
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
13.81
1.34
-30.41
-1.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-0.05
0
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-0.05
0
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-137.51
630.59
-89.64
-579.66
NPM
9.6
-26.23
-0.24
-0.62
