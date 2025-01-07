iifl-logo-icon 1
Sylph Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.15
(0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.19

2.97

10.97

yoy growth (%)

2.48

-93.3

-72.85

139.06

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-2.95

-11.03

As % of sales

37.25

0

99.17

100.51

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

39.66

37.81

3.57

0.78

Other costs

-0.13

-0.16

-0.11

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.09

83.75

3.8

1.27

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.04

-0.19

-0.28

OPM

-42

-21.56

-6.56

-2.57

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.1

0

0.2

0.23

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.05

-0.01

-0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

13.81

1.34

-30.41

-1.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

-0.05

0

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

-0.05

0

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-137.51

630.59

-89.64

-579.66

NPM

9.6

-26.23

-0.24

-0.62

