SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.14
Prev. Close₹1.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.67
Day's High₹1.19
Day's Low₹1.09
52 Week's High₹5.3
52 Week's Low₹0.8
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.32
14.9
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.37
-0.86
-1.49
-2.06
Net Worth
77.95
14.04
13.41
12.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.19
2.97
10.97
yoy growth (%)
2.48
-93.3
-72.85
139.06
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-2.95
-11.03
As % of sales
37.25
0
99.17
100.51
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.05
-0.01
-0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.99
9.78
-1.77
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.48
-93.3
-72.85
139.06
Op profit growth
99.6
-78
-30.78
19.94
EBIT growth
-133.4
401.65
-85.32
-575.06
Net profit growth
-137.51
630.59
-89.64
-579.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2.99
11.05
7.28
0.46
0.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.99
11.05
7.28
0.46
0.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.28
0.3
0.17
0.03
Managing Director
Pranay Vaid
Non Executive Director
Archana Gulia
Independent Director
Minaxi Manoj Pareek
Independent Director
Pankaj Kalra
Independent Director
Shailesh B Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nileema Mahanot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sylph Technologies Ltd
Summary
Sylph Technologies Ltd was incorporated in May, 1992. Sylph is a leading software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as outsourcing software development, web development, product development, strategy consulting, offshore software development, e-commerce for web and mobile enablement. The Company operates in four segments namely Information Technology, Education, Printing and Publishing Newspapers and Trading of Solar Power Plant. The Company started warehousing business and also business of Education through IT during the year 2010-11. In 2015, it launched BPO Service & KPO Service; and later on, started trading of Solar Power Product in 2018.The Company delivers higher value returns through cutting edge expertise and offshore outsourcing and software outsourcing solutions for business and technology requirements. It brings in application design and development services and domain expertise to deliver maximum quality and value to the customer. It serves in vibrant verticals like retail , mobile, manufacturing, education, travel and transportation amongst others. Apart from these, Client-Server applications and n-tier architecture have always played a key role in operation of businesses. Ability to input, process, store, and access data from anytime, anywhere and any device is powering eBusinesses of today. The Company specialize in development of high-end client-server applications and robust enterprise applica
Read More
The Sylph Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd is ₹41.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sylph Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sylph Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sylph Technologies Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹5.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sylph Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 54.35%, 1 Year at -72.33%, 6 Month at -39.68%, 3 Month at -19.72% and 1 Month at 7.55%.
