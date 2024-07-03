iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sylph Technologies Ltd Share Price

1.15
(0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.14
  • Day's High1.19
  • 52 Wk High5.3
  • Prev. Close1.14
  • Day's Low1.09
  • 52 Wk Low 0.8
  • Turnover (lac)26.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sylph Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.14

Prev. Close

1.14

Turnover(Lac.)

26.67

Day's High

1.19

Day's Low

1.09

52 Week's High

5.3

52 Week's Low

0.8

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sylph Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sylph Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sylph Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sylph Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.32

14.9

14.9

14.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.37

-0.86

-1.49

-2.06

Net Worth

77.95

14.04

13.41

12.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.19

2.97

10.97

yoy growth (%)

2.48

-93.3

-72.85

139.06

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-2.95

-11.03

As % of sales

37.25

0

99.17

100.51

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.05

-0.01

-0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.99

9.78

-1.77

0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.48

-93.3

-72.85

139.06

Op profit growth

99.6

-78

-30.78

19.94

EBIT growth

-133.4

401.65

-85.32

-575.06

Net profit growth

-137.51

630.59

-89.64

-579.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2.99

11.05

7.28

0.46

0.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.99

11.05

7.28

0.46

0.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.28

0.3

0.17

0.03

View Annually Results

Sylph Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sylph Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pranay Vaid

Non Executive Director

Archana Gulia

Independent Director

Minaxi Manoj Pareek

Independent Director

Pankaj Kalra

Independent Director

Shailesh B Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nileema Mahanot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sylph Technologies Ltd

Summary

Sylph Technologies Ltd was incorporated in May, 1992. Sylph is a leading software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as outsourcing software development, web development, product development, strategy consulting, offshore software development, e-commerce for web and mobile enablement. The Company operates in four segments namely Information Technology, Education, Printing and Publishing Newspapers and Trading of Solar Power Plant. The Company started warehousing business and also business of Education through IT during the year 2010-11. In 2015, it launched BPO Service & KPO Service; and later on, started trading of Solar Power Product in 2018.The Company delivers higher value returns through cutting edge expertise and offshore outsourcing and software outsourcing solutions for business and technology requirements. It brings in application design and development services and domain expertise to deliver maximum quality and value to the customer. It serves in vibrant verticals like retail , mobile, manufacturing, education, travel and transportation amongst others. Apart from these, Client-Server applications and n-tier architecture have always played a key role in operation of businesses. Ability to input, process, store, and access data from anytime, anywhere and any device is powering eBusinesses of today. The Company specialize in development of high-end client-server applications and robust enterprise applica
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sylph Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Sylph Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd is ₹41.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sylph Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sylph Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sylph Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sylph Technologies Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹5.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sylph Technologies Ltd?

Sylph Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 54.35%, 1 Year at -72.33%, 6 Month at -39.68%, 3 Month at -19.72% and 1 Month at 7.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sylph Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sylph Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sylph Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.