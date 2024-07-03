Sylph Technologies Ltd Summary

Sylph Technologies Ltd was incorporated in May, 1992. Sylph is a leading software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as outsourcing software development, web development, product development, strategy consulting, offshore software development, e-commerce for web and mobile enablement. The Company operates in four segments namely Information Technology, Education, Printing and Publishing Newspapers and Trading of Solar Power Plant. The Company started warehousing business and also business of Education through IT during the year 2010-11. In 2015, it launched BPO Service & KPO Service; and later on, started trading of Solar Power Product in 2018.The Company delivers higher value returns through cutting edge expertise and offshore outsourcing and software outsourcing solutions for business and technology requirements. It brings in application design and development services and domain expertise to deliver maximum quality and value to the customer. It serves in vibrant verticals like retail , mobile, manufacturing, education, travel and transportation amongst others. Apart from these, Client-Server applications and n-tier architecture have always played a key role in operation of businesses. Ability to input, process, store, and access data from anytime, anywhere and any device is powering eBusinesses of today. The Company specialize in development of high-end client-server applications and robust enterprise applications with user-friendly interfaces. Depending on business requirements, Company consultants and developers also help in developing web-enabled applications and systems.