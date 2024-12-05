Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Right Issue of Equity Shares Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sylph Technologies Limited held on today i.e, Thursday 05 December (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDER THE REGULATION 29 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA(LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIRMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sylph Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Revised Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with revised date. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sylph Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for financial Result For the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

In furtherance to our communication dated October 31, 2023 w.r.t. to allotment of warrants, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 1,35,00,000 warrants into 1,35,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 3.20 each (including a premium of Rs. 2.20/- per share), to Non-Promoters/Public Category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 3,24,00,000/- at the rate of Rs. 2.40 (Rupees Two and Forty Paise only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the following allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more trenches; Alteration of object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Other incidental and ancillary matters OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, April 09, 2024 Conversion of 1,00,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company conversion of warrants

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023; 2. Other incidental and ancillary matters. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

