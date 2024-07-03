Sylph Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.02
2.97
4.37
6.68
6.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
2.97
4.37
6.68
6.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.01
Other Income
0.13
0.14
0.18
0.11
0.2
Total Income
0.15
3.11
4.54
6.79
6.92
Total Expenditure
0.17
3.08
4.54
6.83
6.92
PBIDT
-0.02
0.02
0
-0.04
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.02
0.02
0
-0.04
0
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.04
0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.04
0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.06
-0.06
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.04
0.01
-0.08
0
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-100
0.67
0
-0.59
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-200
0.33
-0.45
-0.89
-0.29
