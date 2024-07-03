iifl-logo-icon 1
Sylph Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.14
(1.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.02

2.97

4.37

6.68

6.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

2.97

4.37

6.68

6.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.01

Other Income

0.13

0.14

0.18

0.11

0.2

Total Income

0.15

3.11

4.54

6.79

6.92

Total Expenditure

0.17

3.08

4.54

6.83

6.92

PBIDT

-0.02

0.02

0

-0.04

0

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.02

0.02

0

-0.04

0

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.04

0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.04

0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.06

-0.06

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.04

0.01

-0.08

0

-0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-100

0.67

0

-0.59

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-200

0.33

-0.45

-0.89

-0.29

