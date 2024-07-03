Sylph Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
2.98
8.08
1.95
0.39
0.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.98
8.08
1.95
0.39
0.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.21
0.15
0.02
0.01
Total Income
3.18
8.29
2.09
0.41
0.36
Total Expenditure
3.11
8.32
2.09
0.28
0.2
PBIDT
0.07
-0.03
0.01
0.13
0.16
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.07
-0.03
0.01
0.13
0.16
Depreciation
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.05
-0.05
-0.03
0.11
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.05
-0.05
-0.03
0.11
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.05
-0.05
-0.03
0.11
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0
0
0.08
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.9
14.9
14.9
14.9
7.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,30,57,975
66,76,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
87.64
84.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
18,42,025
12,69,800
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
12.36
15.98
PBIDTM(%)
2.34
-0.37
0.51
33.33
45.71
PBDTM(%)
2.34
-0.37
0.51
33.33
45.71
PATM(%)
1.67
-0.61
-1.53
28.2
45.71
