Sylph Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.11
(1.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

2.98

8.08

1.95

0.39

0.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.98

8.08

1.95

0.39

0.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.21

0.15

0.02

0.01

Total Income

3.18

8.29

2.09

0.41

0.36

Total Expenditure

3.11

8.32

2.09

0.28

0.2

PBIDT

0.07

-0.03

0.01

0.13

0.16

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.07

-0.03

0.01

0.13

0.16

Depreciation

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.05

-0.05

-0.03

0.11

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.05

-0.05

-0.03

0.11

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.05

-0.05

-0.03

0.11

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0

0

0.08

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.9

14.9

14.9

14.9

7.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,30,57,975

66,76,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

87.64

84.02

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

18,42,025

12,69,800

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

12.36

15.98

PBIDTM(%)

2.34

-0.37

0.51

33.33

45.71

PBDTM(%)

2.34

-0.37

0.51

33.33

45.71

PATM(%)

1.67

-0.61

-1.53

28.2

45.71

QUICKLINKS FOR Sylph Technologies Ltd

