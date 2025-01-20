iifl-logo-icon 1
Sylph Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.07
(4.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.97

138.31

896.04

-43.08

Op profit growth

-17.15

32.3

115.25

257.27

EBIT growth

-58.89

-584.33

-2.87

293.6

Net profit growth

-61.56

-825.91

-0.2

281.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.86

-2.89

-5.2

-24.1

EBIT margin

-1

-0.66

0.32

3.33

Net profit margin

-0.97

-0.68

0.22

2.23

RoCE

-0.23

-0.55

0.11

0.13

RoNW

-0.05

-0.14

0.01

0.02

RoA

-0.05

-0.14

0.01

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.01

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.07

-0.01

-0.02

Book value per share

8.59

8.51

9.1

9.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

59

P/CEPS

-15.95

-4.37

-28.69

P/B

0.08

0.03

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

1,892.33

-135.71

151.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.46

3.24

-31.11

-32.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.14

30.22

22.43

239.11

Inventory days

0

0.49

3.14

19.59

Creditor days

-2.8

-1.6

-1.87

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.03

0.12

0.45

2.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.92

-100.76

-99.15

-1.22

Employee costs

-3.56

-0.81

-2.01

-51.57

Other costs

-6.36

-1.3

-4.03

-71.3

