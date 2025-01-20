Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.97
138.31
896.04
-43.08
Op profit growth
-17.15
32.3
115.25
257.27
EBIT growth
-58.89
-584.33
-2.87
293.6
Net profit growth
-61.56
-825.91
-0.2
281.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8.86
-2.89
-5.2
-24.1
EBIT margin
-1
-0.66
0.32
3.33
Net profit margin
-0.97
-0.68
0.22
2.23
RoCE
-0.23
-0.55
0.11
0.13
RoNW
-0.05
-0.14
0.01
0.02
RoA
-0.05
-0.14
0.01
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.01
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.04
-0.07
-0.01
-0.02
Book value per share
8.59
8.51
9.1
9.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
59
P/CEPS
-15.95
-4.37
-28.69
P/B
0.08
0.03
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
1,892.33
-135.71
151.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.46
3.24
-31.11
-32.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.14
30.22
22.43
239.11
Inventory days
0
0.49
3.14
19.59
Creditor days
-2.8
-1.6
-1.87
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.03
0.12
0.45
2.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.92
-100.76
-99.15
-1.22
Employee costs
-3.56
-0.81
-2.01
-51.57
Other costs
-6.36
-1.3
-4.03
-71.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.