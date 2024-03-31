To,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your company ("the Company" or "SYLPH Technologies limited") along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below: -

(Amount in Lakh)

Particulars Current year (2023-24) Previous Year (2022-23) Revenue from Operation (Including other 1574.91 453.59 Operating Income) Other Income 41.09 92.07 Total Income 1616.00 545.65 Expenses (other than Finance Cost) 1852.09 465.47 Finance Cost 0.02 3.79 Total Expenses 1852.11 469.26 Profit Before Tax (236.11) 76.39 Less: Current Tax 0 0 Tax: Deferred Tax/Earlier Year (15.40) 0 Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (251.50) 76.39 Surplus brought forward from previous years 0 0 Amount available for appropriations 0 0 Earnings per share (T) : Basic (0.031) 0.043 Diluted (0.031) 0.043

2. WORKING PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

During the year under review, the Company has earned revenue from operation of Rs. 1574.91/- Lacs as against the previous year’s revenue from operation of Rs 453.59/-Lacs. The Company incurred profit after tax Rs. (251.50) /- Lacs as against profit of Rs. 76.39/- Lacs in the previous year.

3. LISTING OF SECURITIES:

The Equity shares of the company are presently listed only on BSE Limited.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the year the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to the General Reserve.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

The issued, subscribed, paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 23,30,82,667/-. The Authorized Capital of Company is Rs. 1,00,00,00,000/-. Further that none of the directors were holding convertible instruments as on date.

During the year there was Sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up.

Further, there was Increase In Authorized Share Capital Of The Company from the 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores) to Rs. 100,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) consisting of Rs. 100,00,00,000 (One Hundred Crores Only) Equity Shares of face value Re.1/- (Rupees One Only) each

Furthermore, there was preferential allotment of up to 26,00,00,0000 (twenty-six crores only) fully convertible warrants to the persons belonging to non-promoter, public category

6. DIVIDEND:

Your directors have considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the Company to reinvest the profits in the business of the Company to build a strong reserve base and grow the business of the Company. No final dividend has therefore been recommended for the year ended March 31, 2024.

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

The Corporate Governance and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, which form an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate "Annexure-2", together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

8. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As per Companies Act, 2013 and as on date the company is neither having any Subsidiary Company u/s 2(87) nor any Associate Company u\s 2(6) and hence, do not call for any disclosure under this head.

9. ANNUAL RETURN

The Extract of Annual Return as required under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form MGT-9 is available on website of the Company i.e.www.sylphtechnologies.com

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT :

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that: In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with

a) requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that da c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

11.INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY/INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The directors has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of financial statements. The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Auditor is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of Internal Auditor, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

12.CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

13. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON

During the Year under review, the following changes have taken place in the Directors & KMPs of the Company. In compliance with the provisions of Section 149, 152 read with Schedule IV and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any Statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the composition of Board of Director and Key Managerial Personnel are as follows: Mr. Priyesh Balkrishna Shah resigned from the post of Directorship and Chairmanship of the Company w.e.f 19th June 2023, Ms. Ami Sapanbhai Cyclewalahah from the post of Independent Director the Company w.e.f 19th June 2023 and Mr. Pankaj Kalra Appointed as Chairperson of the Company w.e.f 19th June, 2023.

S.No. Key Managerial Name Person DIN/ PAN Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation 1. Mr. Pranay Vaid 09816710 Managing Director 24-12-2022 - 2. Ms. Minaxi Pareek 09769729 Non-Executive Independent Director 16-02-2023 - 3. Mr. Pankaj Kalra 09816592 Non-Executive Independent Director 24-12-2022 - 4. Ms. Archana Gulia 09816488 Non-Executive Non- Independent Director 24-12-2022 - 5. Mr. Shish Pal Singh 00171243 Non-Executive-Non Independent Director 07-10-2023 6. Mr. Shailesh bajibhai patel 02456670 Non-Executive Independent Director 28-09-2023 7. Ms. Nileema Mahanot Company Secretary 14.08.2023 - 8. Mr. Sachin Singh CFO 17/10/2023 - 9 Ms. Radhika Tripathi Company Secretary 04.03.2023 14.08.2023 10 Mr. Priyesh Balkrishnabhai Shah 09561151 Non-Executive- Independent Director 12-04-2022 19-06-2023 11. Mrs. Ami Sapanbhai Cyclewala 09561765 Non-Executive- Independent Director 12-04-2022 19-06-2023

14. STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS:

Company is a software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as outsourcing software development, web development, product development, strategy consulting, offshore software development, e-commerce for web and mobile enablement.

The Company operates in four segments namely Information Technology, Education, Printing and Publishing Newspapers and Trading of Solar Power Plant and the company has also acquired rights for the Publication of a 27 year old Newspaper. During the period the company has operated in four segment mentioned previously. But the revenue is mainly from Job Work

Related Services hence the company has identified it as it’s major segment.

The company has also engaged in providing BPO Service & KPO Service. KPO providing services in the field of Accounting, Income tax, Service Tax, VAT, CST, GST, Custom Duty and other duties and taxes, Auditing, Corporate Services, Company law matters, Financial & Legal Consultancy and Tax Management. For the purpose of enhancement, diversification and availing future opportunities during the year company has started trading of Solar Power Product.

15. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under as well as Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

16. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The following Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24:

S. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1. 30-05-2023 6 6 2. 19-06-2023 6 6 3. 14-08-2023 6 5 4. 28-08-2023 6 5 5. 07-10-2023 6 5 6. 17-10-2023 6 6 7. 31-10-2023 6 6 8. 11-11-2023 6 6 9. 26-12-2023 6 6 10 04-01-2024 6 6 11 02-02-2024 6 6 12 14-02-2024 6 6

17. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable legal provisions, if any, annual performance evaluation of Board was carried out by Independent Directors in their separate meeting. Further, evaluation of the committees was carried out by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out individually by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and in addition to it, performance evaluation of executive directors was also carried out by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting.

18. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules issued there under, Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations and the circular issued by SEBI dated 5th January, 2017 with respect to Guidance Note on Board Evaluation, the evaluation of the annual performance of the Directors/Board/Committees was carried out for the financial year 2023-24.

The board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-Independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

19. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Directors will be introduced to all the Board members and the senior management personnel such as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and various Department heads individually to know their roles in the organization and to understand the information which they may seek from them while performing their duties as a Director. And meeting may be arranged for the Independent Directors with aforesaid officials to better understand the business and operation of the Company.

As a part of continuous updating and familiarization with the Company, every Independent Director will be taken for visits to the factory or manufacturing units and other branch of the company where the officials of the various departments apprise them of the operational and sustainability aspects of the plants to enable them to have full understanding on the activities of the Company and initiatives taken on safety, quality etc. The Company may also circulate news and articles related to the industry from time to time and may provide specific regulatory updates.

20.AUDITOR:

M/S BMGS & Associates (FRN:026886N) Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the AGM held on 28th September, 2023, for a term of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of that meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2028.

However, M/S BMGS & ASSOCIATES (FRN:026886N) resigned as statutory auditor of the company w.e.f. September 03,2024.

Board received and approved the Consent of M/s Milind Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants on 05th September 2024 to act as the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on May 7, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting. In view of such omission of proviso, agenda item relating to ratification of Statutory Auditors is not included in the Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

21.AUDITORS REPORT:

The Board has appointed M/s. BMGS & Associates, Chartered Accountants to conduct the Statutory Audit for the year 2023-24. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification/explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation. Further the Auditors Report for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

22.SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the company has appointed CS Vishakha Agrawal & Associates (M.No.39298), Company Secretary in practice (C.P. No. 15088) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

23.BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT :

The Management has implemented business risk management policy. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company. The Company has Risk Management Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances of directors and employees and to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

24. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Company ensures that the operations of the company are conducted in the manner whereby optimum utilization and maximum possible savings of energy is achieved.

No specific investment has been made in reduction in energy consumption equipment.

As the impact of measures taken for conservation and optimum utilization of energy are not quantitative, its impact on cost cannot be stated accurately.

No steps have been taken for by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy.

25. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Companys operations are conducted by using in-house know how and no outside technology is being used for operating activities. Therefore, there is no outside technology absorption in the company. The Company has not incurred expenditure on research and development activities during the year.

26.FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO:

During the period under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

27.PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Section 197 of companies act, 2013 read with rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, are not applicable to company as no employee of company is in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit as mentioned in relevant provision.

28.BOARD COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, Company had constituted the following Board Committees:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee; and

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

The composition of all Committees has been stated under Corporate Governance Report forming an integral part of Annual Report.

29. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR/AND INVESTMENTS:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the Financial Statement.

30. DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

? As per the Provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 entered into with the stock exchanges, corporate governance report with auditors certificate there on and management discussion and analysis are attached, which form part of this report.

? Details of the familiarization program of the independent directors are available on the website of the Company (www.sylphtechnologies.com)

? The Company has formulated and published a Whistle Blower Policy to provide Vigil

Mechanism for employees including directors of the Company to report genuine concerns. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of the Section 177(9) of the Act. The whistle blowing Policy is available on the companys website at (www.sylphtechnologies.com)

31. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Our Company is committed to provide the healthy environment to all its employees, the company has in place a Prevention of the Sexual Harassment Policy and an Internal complaints redressal mechanism as per the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

There was no complaint received from any employee during the financial year 2023-24, hence no complaints are outstanding as on 31.03.2024.

32.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

None of the transaction with related parties (related to business) falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act, Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in

" Annexure 1" in Form AOC-2 and same forms part of this report.

33.FIXED DEPOSITS/ DEPOSITS:

During the year under review your Company has not accepted or invited any fixed deposits from the public and there were no outstanding fixed deposits from the public as on the Balance Sheet date.

Our Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling with in the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules, 2014.

34. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164(2):

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified from being appointed as Directors as specified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

35. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR

COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

During the financial year 2023-24, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

36. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee Comprises of Three Independent Directors namely Mrs. Minaxi Parek as member, non-executive independent director, Mr.Pankaj Kalra as member, and non-executive independent director, Ms. Archana Gulia as member and Mr. Shailesh bajibhai patel as the Chairman of the Committee. All recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

The Committee inter alia reviews Internal Control Systems and reports of Internal Auditors ad compliance of various regulations. The Committee also reviews at length the Financial Statements before they are placed before the Board of Directors of the company.

37. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Stakeholders relations have been cordial during the year, as a part of compliance, your Company has Stakeholders Relationship Committee to consider and resolve the grievances of security holders of your Company. There were no grievances pending as on 31st March, 2024.A confirmation to this effect has been received from your Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

38. NOMINATION, REMUNERATION AND EVALUATION POLICY:

The Board has on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration and the evaluation. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is forming part of Directors Report as "Annexure 4".

39.PARTICIPATION IN THE GREEN INITIATIVE:

Our Company continues to wholeheartedly participate in the Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for correspondences by Corporate to its Members through electronic mode. All the Members are requested to join the said program by sending their preferred e-mail addresses to their Depository Participant.

40.INTERNAL AUDIT:

The Board of Directors has appointed M/s Nagar A & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of your Company for financial year 2023-24

41.CODE OF FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION AND CODE OF CONDUCT UNDER SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING) REGULATIONS, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the

Board to Directors has formulated and adopted the "Code of Practices and Procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (Code of Fair Disclosure) of the

Company.

The Board has also formulated and adopted "Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading" (Code of Conduct) of the company as prescribed under Regulation 9 of the said

Regulation.

42.ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS :

The Board of Directors of your Company acknowledges their sincere appreciation for the support extended by the statutory authorities, the stock exchanges, advisors, shareholders and staff of the Company for the valuable assistance, support and co-operation extended to the

Company and continuous support and faith reposed in the Company.