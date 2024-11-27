Board considered and approved the following matters: 1. Sub-division/split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subjectto the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing AGM. 2. Consequential alteration of the Capital Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of aforesaid sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares by deletion of existing Capital Clause 5 i.e. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. and inserting the new Capital Clause 5 i.e. 5. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each,subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing AGM. Sub Division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company has been approved by the shareholders at 66th AGM of the Company held on 25th September, 2023. The Board of Directors fixed Friday, 27th October, 2023 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-division/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD. (505160) RECORD DATE 27.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/10/2023 DR-642/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE187D01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Talbros Automotive Components Limited (TALBROAUTO) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 27, 2023. Symbol TALBROAUTO Company Name Talbros Automotive Components Limited New ISIN INE187D01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 27, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2023) Intimation of New ISIN Number This is in continuation to our communication dated 27th September, 2023 with respect to Subdivision/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up with effect from 27th October, 2023 (Record Date). Please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under new ISIN i.e. INE187D01029. Please find enclosed herewith ISIN activation letter received from National Securities Depository Services Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited You are requested to take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2023) New ISIN No. INE187D01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-10-2023 (DR-642/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2023)