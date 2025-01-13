iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatia Global Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

2.87
(-3.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:59:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.16

15.16

15.16

15.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.52

10.44

6.94

0.88

Net Worth

26.68

25.6

22.1

16.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.08

0

0.03

1.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.52

0.46

0.72

0

Total Liabilities

27.28

26.06

22.85

17.1

Fixed Assets

3.43

3.43

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.59

7.08

8.22

1.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.52

14.84

13.85

15.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

7.12

Debtor Days

2,898.2

Other Current Assets

15.89

15.18

14.79

7.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.04

Creditor Days

16.28

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.33

-0.94

-0.01

Cash

0.72

0.71

0.79

0.69

Total Assets

27.26

26.06

22.86

17.1

