Tatia Global Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.52
10.44
6.94
0.88
Net Worth
26.68
25.6
22.1
16.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0
0.03
1.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0.46
0.72
0
Total Liabilities
27.28
26.06
22.85
17.1
Fixed Assets
3.43
3.43
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.59
7.08
8.22
1.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.52
14.84
13.85
15.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
7.12
Debtor Days
2,898.2
Other Current Assets
15.89
15.18
14.79
7.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.04
Creditor Days
16.28
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.33
-0.94
-0.01
Cash
0.72
0.71
0.79
0.69
Total Assets
27.26
26.06
22.86
17.1
