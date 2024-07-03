iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tatia Global Venture Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.99
(-1.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.81

0.74

0.61

0.73

1.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.81

0.74

0.61

0.73

1.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

3.01

0.32

0.05

0.12

Total Income

0.91

3.75

0.93

0.79

1.63

Total Expenditure

0.44

0.37

0.34

0.25

7.72

PBIDT

0.47

3.38

0.59

0.54

-6.09

Interest

0

0

0.02

0.08

0.11

PBDT

0.47

3.38

0.57

0.45

-6.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

3.38

0.57

0.45

-6.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.47

3.38

0.57

0.45

-6.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.47

3.38

0.57

0.45

-6.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

0.22

0.04

0.03

-0.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.16

15.16

15.16

15.16

15.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

58.02

456.75

96.72

73.97

-400.65

PBDTM(%)

58.02

456.75

93.44

61.64

-407.89

PATM(%)

58.02

456.75

93.44

61.64

-410.52

Tatia Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.