Tatia Global Venture Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.81
0.74
0.61
0.73
1.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.81
0.74
0.61
0.73
1.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
3.01
0.32
0.05
0.12
Total Income
0.91
3.75
0.93
0.79
1.63
Total Expenditure
0.44
0.37
0.34
0.25
7.72
PBIDT
0.47
3.38
0.59
0.54
-6.09
Interest
0
0
0.02
0.08
0.11
PBDT
0.47
3.38
0.57
0.45
-6.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
3.38
0.57
0.45
-6.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.47
3.38
0.57
0.45
-6.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.47
3.38
0.57
0.45
-6.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.22
0.04
0.03
-0.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
58.02
456.75
96.72
73.97
-400.65
PBDTM(%)
58.02
456.75
93.44
61.64
-407.89
PATM(%)
58.02
456.75
93.44
61.64
-410.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.