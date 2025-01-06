iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tatia Global Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.04
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Tatia Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.38

-6.53

0.92

-0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.38

-0.18

Working capital

7.95

-7.35

0.43

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

1.54

-13.92

0.96

-0.37

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

-0.04

Free cash flow

1.54

-13.92

0.97

-0.41

Equity raised

14.4

25.65

22.87

24.94

Investing

0.16

0.43

-0.37

-1.96

Financing

2.19

2.68

2.68

1.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.29

14.84

26.15

23.7

Tatia Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.