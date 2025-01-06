Tatia Global Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.38
-6.53
0.92
-0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.38
-0.18
Working capital
7.95
-7.35
0.43
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
1.54
-13.92
0.96
-0.37
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
-0.04
Free cash flow
1.54
-13.92
0.97
-0.41
Equity raised
14.4
25.65
22.87
24.94
Investing
0.16
0.43
-0.37
-1.96
Financing
2.19
2.68
2.68
1.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.29
14.84
26.15
23.7
