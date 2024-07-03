Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹2.95
Prev. Close₹3.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.09
Day's High₹3.1
Day's Low₹2.95
52 Week's High₹7.65
52 Week's Low₹2.55
Book Value₹1.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.09
P/E153
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.52
10.44
6.94
0.88
Net Worth
26.68
25.6
22.1
16.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.89
0.89
1.94
1.44
yoy growth (%)
-0.22
-53.85
35.22
-12.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.3
-0.28
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.38
-6.53
0.92
-0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.38
-0.18
Working capital
7.95
-7.35
0.43
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.22
-53.85
35.22
-12.02
Op profit growth
-3.68
-705.75
943.87
-89.5
EBIT growth
-1.67
-692.93
-1,745.23
-106.76
Net profit growth
-2.5
-1,331.72
-246.02
-147.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.07
1.03
0.82
0.2
0.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
1.03
0.82
0.2
0.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
3.88
0.34
0.77
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S P Bharat Jain Tatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Shobha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Pannalal Jain Tatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niharika Goyal
Independent Director
Ramakrishnan Manikandan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Tatia Global Venture Ltd. (Formerly known as Tatia Intimate Exports Limited) was incorporated in the year 1994-1995. The Companies primary business objectives are in the textile segment as well as in the infrastructure related project and ventures.In 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tatia Stocks & Options Limited was made effective from 1st July 2007. The entitlement of shares to the transferor company (Tatia Stocks & Options Ltd) share holders was in proportion to 6.6 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each of the transferee company has been issued and allotted for every 6 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shares holders of transferor company. Accordingly, the name of the Company was changed from Tatia Intimate Exports Limited to Tatia Global Venture Limited on 5th February, 2008.
The Tatia Global Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is ₹46.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is 153 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tatia Global Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is ₹2.55 and ₹7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tatia Global Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.56%, 3 Years at -15.15%, 1 Year at -11.56%, 6 Month at -24.63%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at -2.24%.
