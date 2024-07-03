iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatia Global Venture Ltd Share Price

3.04
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.95
  • Day's High3.1
  • 52 Wk High7.65
  • Prev. Close3.06
  • Day's Low2.95
  • 52 Wk Low 2.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.09
  • P/E153
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.71
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tatia Global Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2.95

Prev. Close

3.06

Turnover(Lac.)

2.09

Day's High

3.1

Day's Low

2.95

52 Week's High

7.65

52 Week's Low

2.55

Book Value

1.71

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.09

P/E

153

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Tatia Global Venture Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tatia Global Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tatia Global Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 58.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tatia Global Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.16

15.16

15.16

15.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.52

10.44

6.94

0.88

Net Worth

26.68

25.6

22.1

16.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.89

0.89

1.94

1.44

yoy growth (%)

-0.22

-53.85

35.22

-12.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.3

-0.28

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.38

-6.53

0.92

-0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.38

-0.18

Working capital

7.95

-7.35

0.43

0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.22

-53.85

35.22

-12.02

Op profit growth

-3.68

-705.75

943.87

-89.5

EBIT growth

-1.67

-692.93

-1,745.23

-106.76

Net profit growth

-2.5

-1,331.72

-246.02

-147.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.07

1.03

0.82

0.2

0.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

1.03

0.82

0.2

0.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

3.88

0.34

0.77

0.21

Tatia Global Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S P Bharat Jain Tatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Shobha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Pannalal Jain Tatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niharika Goyal

Independent Director

Ramakrishnan Manikandan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Summary

Tatia Global Venture Ltd. (Formerly known as Tatia Intimate Exports Limited) was incorporated in the year 1994-1995. The Companies primary business objectives are in the textile segment as well as in the infrastructure related project and ventures.In 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tatia Stocks & Options Limited was made effective from 1st July 2007. The entitlement of shares to the transferor company (Tatia Stocks & Options Ltd) share holders was in proportion to 6.6 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each of the transferee company has been issued and allotted for every 6 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shares holders of transferor company. Accordingly, the name of the Company was changed from Tatia Intimate Exports Limited to Tatia Global Venture Limited on 5th February, 2008.
Company FAQs

What is the Tatia Global Venture Ltd share price today?

The Tatia Global Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tatia Global Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is ₹46.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tatia Global Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is 153 and 1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tatia Global Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tatia Global Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is ₹2.55 and ₹7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tatia Global Venture Ltd?

Tatia Global Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.56%, 3 Years at -15.15%, 1 Year at -11.56%, 6 Month at -24.63%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at -2.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tatia Global Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tatia Global Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.23 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 58.68 %

