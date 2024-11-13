Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors (M/s. Darpan & Associates Chartered Accountants) and To take note of compliances for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To fix the day date time and venue for the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held through Video Conferencing; b) To approve the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 30th AGM; c) To approve the final copy of the Notice for the 30th AGM; d) To appoint the Scrutinizer for e-Voting to be held for the purpose of 30th AGM; e) To consider and if thought fit approve the re-appointment of Mr. S.P. Bharat Jain Tatia (DIN: 00800056) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company; f) To consider and if thought fit approve the continuation of Mr. Tatia Jain Pannalal Sampathlal (DIN: 01208913) as Director on completion of age of Seventy- Five (75) years of age; g) To consider and if thought fit approve the material related party transactions to be undertaken by the Company; h) To approve the final draft of Boards Report Corporate Governance Report and other attachments annexed to the Boards Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)The unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors (M/s. Darpan & Associates Chartered Accountants); b) To take note of compliances for the quarter ended June 30 2024. consideration and approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and noting of compliances done for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

In accordance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today at shorter notice i.e., July 15, 2024, inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Madhur Agarwal, holding ICSI Membership Number ACS72821, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 16, 2024 who shall be the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

TATIA GLOBAL VENNTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 along with the audit report issued by the Statutory Auditors; b) To take note of compliances for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. The Board, in its meeting held today considered and aprroved the Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company, along with: Audit Report with unmodified opinion issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations; CFO Certificate pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the Listing Regulations. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter/year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024