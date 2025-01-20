iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatia Global Venture Ltd Key Ratios

2.96
(-1.33%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.22

-53.85

35.22

-12.02

Op profit growth

-3.56

-716.04

993.03

-90

EBIT growth

-1.66

-696.96

-1,606.99

-107.36

Net profit growth

-2.5

-1,350.77

-241.5

-148.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-707.86

-732.39

54.86

6.78

EBIT margin

-699.69

-709.96

54.88

-4.92

Net profit margin

-713.45

-730.16

26.93

-25.74

RoCE

-31.19

-24.62

3.8

-0.25

RoNW

-8.41

-6.68

0.49

-0.33

RoA

-7.95

-6.33

0.46

-0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.42

-0.43

0.03

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.42

-0.43

0.03

-0.03

Book value per share

1.04

1.45

1.77

1.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.71

-0.55

16.66

0

P/CEPS

-1.7

-0.55

14.54

-8.99

P/B

0.68

0.16

0.28

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

-1.78

-0.71

8.19

59.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.36

0.59

-42.55

101.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

608.54

672.17

903.39

1,992.11

Inventory days

3,573.9

3,565.99

1,645.6

2,225.28

Creditor days

-181.89

-193.21

-2,910.85

-2,740.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

62.66

44.63

-6.87

0.62

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.04

0.04

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.04

-0.13

1.13

9.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.76

-38.66

-14.75

-13.23

Other costs

-790.1

-793.72

-30.38

-79.97

