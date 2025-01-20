Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.22
-53.85
35.22
-12.02
Op profit growth
-3.56
-716.04
993.03
-90
EBIT growth
-1.66
-696.96
-1,606.99
-107.36
Net profit growth
-2.5
-1,350.77
-241.5
-148.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-707.86
-732.39
54.86
6.78
EBIT margin
-699.69
-709.96
54.88
-4.92
Net profit margin
-713.45
-730.16
26.93
-25.74
RoCE
-31.19
-24.62
3.8
-0.25
RoNW
-8.41
-6.68
0.49
-0.33
RoA
-7.95
-6.33
0.46
-0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.42
-0.43
0.03
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.42
-0.43
0.03
-0.03
Book value per share
1.04
1.45
1.77
1.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.71
-0.55
16.66
0
P/CEPS
-1.7
-0.55
14.54
-8.99
P/B
0.68
0.16
0.28
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
-1.78
-0.71
8.19
59.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.36
0.59
-42.55
101.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
608.54
672.17
903.39
1,992.11
Inventory days
3,573.9
3,565.99
1,645.6
2,225.28
Creditor days
-181.89
-193.21
-2,910.85
-2,740.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
62.66
44.63
-6.87
0.62
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.04
0.04
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
-0.13
1.13
9.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.76
-38.66
-14.75
-13.23
Other costs
-790.1
-793.72
-30.38
-79.97
