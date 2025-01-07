iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatia Global Venture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.05
(0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.89

0.89

1.94

1.44

yoy growth (%)

-0.22

-53.85

35.22

-12.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.3

-0.28

-0.19

As % of sales

12.47

33.39

14.75

13.23

Other costs

-7.06

-7.12

-0.58

-1.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

788.35

792.61

29.93

79.59

Operating profit

-6.28

-6.52

1.07

0.1

OPM

-700.82

-726

55.3

7.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.16

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.14

-0.15

-0.11

Other income

0

0.13

0

0

Profit before tax

-6.38

-6.53

0.92

-0.17

Taxes

-0.02

-0.03

-0.38

-0.18

Tax rate

0.34

0.56

-42.15

105.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.4

-6.56

0.53

-0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.4

-6.56

0.53

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

-2.5

-1,331.72

-246.02

-147.16

NPM

-714.18

-730.92

27.38

-25.35

