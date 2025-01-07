Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.89
0.89
1.94
1.44
yoy growth (%)
-0.22
-53.85
35.22
-12.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.3
-0.28
-0.19
As % of sales
12.47
33.39
14.75
13.23
Other costs
-7.06
-7.12
-0.58
-1.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
788.35
792.61
29.93
79.59
Operating profit
-6.28
-6.52
1.07
0.1
OPM
-700.82
-726
55.3
7.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.16
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.14
-0.15
-0.11
Other income
0
0.13
0
0
Profit before tax
-6.38
-6.53
0.92
-0.17
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.38
-0.18
Tax rate
0.34
0.56
-42.15
105.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.4
-6.56
0.53
-0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.4
-6.56
0.53
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
-2.5
-1,331.72
-246.02
-147.16
NPM
-714.18
-730.92
27.38
-25.35
