Tatia Global Venture Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.2
0.27
0.26
0.27
0.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.2
0.27
0.26
0.27
0.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.02
Total Income
0.25
0.3
0.3
0.33
0.29
Total Expenditure
0.66
0.16
0.15
0.14
0.15
PBIDT
-0.41
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.14
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.41
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.41
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.41
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.41
0.14
0.15
0.19
0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-205
51.85
57.69
70.37
51.85
PBDTM(%)
-205
51.85
57.69
70.37
51.85
PATM(%)
-205
51.85
57.69
70.37
51.85
