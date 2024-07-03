iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatia Global Venture Ltd Company Summary

2.91
(2.83%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:56:00 PM

Tatia Global Venture Ltd Summary

Tatia Global Venture Ltd. (Formerly known as Tatia Intimate Exports Limited) was incorporated in the year 1994-1995. The Companies primary business objectives are in the textile segment as well as in the infrastructure related project and ventures.In 2007-08, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tatia Stocks & Options Limited was made effective from 1st July 2007. The entitlement of shares to the transferor company (Tatia Stocks & Options Ltd) share holders was in proportion to 6.6 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10/- each of the transferee company has been issued and allotted for every 6 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shares holders of transferor company. Accordingly, the name of the Company was changed from Tatia Intimate Exports Limited to Tatia Global Venture Limited on 5th February, 2008.

